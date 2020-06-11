A video of a woman working out in a Torrance park getting subjected to a profanity-laced racist tirade from an elderly white woman has gone viral on social media. The white woman can be heard telling her to "go back to whatever f-----g Asian country you belong to", in the clip.

The original video of the incident shared on Twitter with the caption "My co-worker/friend encountered an evil racist at the park during her workout in Torrance today," has since then garnered more than four million views.

Racist Rampage

The incident took place on Wednesday morning, in Wilson Park in Torrance, California when the Asian woman was filming her workout in the park. She was exercising on a set of steps at the park when the elderly women walked into her. "Jesus," the woman exercising exclaimed, which seemed to tick off the older woman and she set off on a racist rant that lasted several minutes.

"Listen to me. We don't play games here anymore okay. Next time you talk to me like that you're going to get your ass kicked by my family. They're gonna f--k you up," she told the Asian woman, before complaining about her using the stairs.

"This is not just for you. Get the f--k out of this state. Go back to whatever f------g Asian country you belong to," she can be heard saying and the fact that she was being filmed did not seem to deter the angry woman. "F-----g b----h. This is not your place, this is not your home. We do not want you here. Put that on Facebook. I hope you do. Because every f-----g person will beat the crap out of you from here on out. Don't you ever say oh Jesus to me when I want to use the stairs you little b----h."

Police Investigation

Torrance Mayor Patrick Furey said the city is aware of the incident and the police are investigating it. "Public safety is a high priority in the City of Torrance," Furey said. "And, all visitors to our open spaces should always feel safe and free to exercise while practicing social distancing without conflict." He added that the conduct displayed by the older woman in the viral video "cannot be tolerated."

Repeat Offender

While Twitter members tried to figure out the identity of the elderly woman in an attempt to make her "famous." One user online found she had a striking resemblance to someone who had attacked her in the bathroom at the Del Amo Mall in Torrance. The user said she had filed a police report but nothing came of it.