Who Is Ashley Stevenson? Marcus Jordan Has a New Girlfriend and She Has Striking Resemblance to His Ex Larsa Pippen

Six months after his breakup with Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan seems to have started a new relationship. The 33-year-old athlete, son of the renowned basketball legend Michael Jordan, is reportedly now seeing model Ashley Stevenson. But who is this new woman, who also bears a notable resemblance to Marcus' former partner Larsa?

There isn't much information available about Ashley, but her Instagram account offers some insights into her happening life. On her Instagram, which has over 5,700 followers, she describes herself as being 'In my own world.' Her bio mentions that she is based in Orlando and holds a B.S. in Nutrition & Dietetics from the University of North Florida.

New Woman in Jordan's Life

While her account provides limited details about her life, it features numerous bikini photos taken at beautiful locations. Ashley first appeared on Marcus' Instagram last week during their trip through the South of France.

He posted a video she took in a French nightclub, where she turns the camera toward him as he smiles in the background, mentioning they are in the "south of France."

He also shared long-distance shots of them in a pool, joking that they were 'TMZ spotted,' while tagging the Carlton Hotel in Cannes.

Jordan also posted a picture of him and Stevenson dining with another couple and a video from the nightclub showing Stevenson dancing in a revealing black minidress. "OK I see you @itsashleystevenson," Marcus captioned the post, before sharing another video of Stevenson dancing.

Stevenson also shared on her Instagram story the photo Jordan posted of them dining with another couple.

In her final video, she is seen in a white dress while Jordan wears a white polo shirt. The video features Kanye West's 2010 song "Runaway." They captioned part of the song with, "Let's have a toast for the douchebags, let's have a toast for the a**holes," as they clinked glasses, adding the caption, "Us laughing at your comments."

Love Is in the Air

According to their Instagram profiles, they are now in Monte Carlo. Jordan's new relationship follows his split from reality star Larsa Pippen.

He previously had an on-and-off relationship with Pippen, the ex-wife of his father Michael Jordan's former teammate Scottie Pippen, lasting nearly two years.

On the same day, TMZ reported that Jordan's ex isn't troubled by his new relationship. The two are said to have stopped being friends and ceased communication after they briefly rekindled their romance in April, which ended by late May.

Since then, the reality star appears to have moved on as well. Sources revealed that Pippen is also casually dating, currently seeing Netflix star and country musician Zay Wilson. She was seen with him at her birthday party in July.

Pippen and Jordan announced their breakup earlier this year in February, just months after his father publicly expressed disapproval of their relationship.

The former couple began dating in 2022, drawing attention due to their 17-year age difference and their connection to the Chicago Bulls.

Their relationship was notably controversial, as Jordan was only seven years old when Pippen married Scottie Pippen, Michael Jordan's long-time teammate with whom he won six NBA championships.