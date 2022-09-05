Who Is Marcus Jordan? NBA Legend Michael Jordan's Son Spotted Dining With Larsa Pippen in Miami

Is Marcus Jordan dating Larsa Pippen? At least, that is what seems from the way the two were cozying up in Miami over the weekend. NBA legend Michael Joran's son' Marcus Jordan was seen dining with Scottie Pippen's ex-wife Larsa Pippen on Sunday, photos from TMZ show. It's the first time the alleged couple was seen together.

On Sunday afternoon, Larsa Pippen, 48, and Jordan, 31, were seen hanging out at Zuma in downtown Miami. According to TMZ, they were reportedly on a "double date" with another couple. Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan have had their fair share of open disagreements ever since Jordan's 2020 autobiographical docu-series, 'The Last Dance'.

Are They Dating?

It is not known what exactly is brewing between Larsa and Marcus but the two seem to be quite close amid the bitter feud between Scottie and Michael Jordan. According to sources, the couple spent 45 minutes at Zuma without displaying any overt signals of romance.

However, they said, when Larsa began to understand the cameras were pointed at them, she turned "skittish."

This weekend, Pippen has been hosting the opening of a retail business at a neighborhood mall in Miami.

Marcus is the second-oldest child of Michael. He played basketball while a student at the University of Central Florida, but he decided against going pro after earning a degree in hospitality management in 2013. In fact, none of Jordan's four children ever played professional basketball.

Larsa was married to Scottie Pippen, a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame, from 1997 to 2021. However, both had filed for divorce years earlier.

Strange Relationship

Michael and Scottie were the 1 to 2 punch on what many consider the greatest basketball team in the history of the sport, the six-time champion Chicago Bulls, who twice in the 1990s won three titles in a row. Without taking into account Jordan's temporary retirement to play minor league baseball into account, the two played together from 1987 to 1998.

However, the ESPN documentary The Last Dance revealed conflicts between them despite the fact that they were a strong pair on the court.

Since then, Pippen has come forth and said a few things about Michael Jordan that his former teammate wouldn't approve of. Even without any mistake on the part of either man, the scenario is becoming much more intimate.

Larsa Pippen and Scottie have been split up for a while, with Larsa having an affair with the married Malik Beasley last year. She and Marcus are two consenting adults, and what they do is their own business. People will, nevertheless, remark on this peculiar couple and make assumptions about their relationship.

Marcus, on the other hand, never played professional basketball. Born in 1990 to Jordan and his first wife Juanita Vanoy, three years after getting engaged, Marcus Jordan chose to be his own man and choose a different path, even though he began his career in the way that many basketball fans would have imagined.

He was a basketball player in high school and during his college years. He and Jeffrey helped Loyola Academy in Wilmette, Illinois, have their most successful season ever.

He transferred to Whitney Young High School in Chicago after spending two years with Loyola. He guided them to the Class 4A state championship in Illinois, making his tenure there a great success.