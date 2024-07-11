Chicago Woman Who Dismembered Her Landlord After She Served Her an Eviction Notice Sentenced

A Chicago woman has been sentenced to 58 years in prison after being found guilty of killing and dismembering her landlord.

As reported by The Chicago Tribune, Cook County Judge Ursula Walowski sentenced Sandra Kolalou on Wednesday, July 10 — nearly three months after she was convicted of first-degree murder for the October 2022 death of 69-year-old Frances Walker.

'Something Out of a Horror Movie'

During the sentencing, Walowski called Walker's death "something out of a horror movie," telling Kolalou, "The nature and circumstances of this case are quite aggravating, for a human being to do this to another human being."

Kolalou maintained her innocence during the sentencing, telling the court, "I understand a jury found me legally liable for murder. But I did not commit this crime. With God as my witness, I never harmed Fran."

Police Found Walker's Dismembered Remains After Neighbors Reported Hearing Screams

Walker rented out rooms in her home in the neighborhood of Arcadia Terrace. Her dismembered remains, including her head and limbs, were found in a freezer at the home. Police made the discovery after other tenants heard screams in the middle of the night after being unable to locate Walker.

In addition, investigators also found evidence in a trash can on Foster Beach. Blood was also found in her bedroom and on knives, police said.

"Based upon the totality of the evidence, the detectives believe the crime actually occurred in the victim's bedroom, and then they do believe that the dismemberment took place on the first floor of that residence," Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said during a previous press conference.

Deenihan added that Walker's death had occurred after she "recently" served Kolalou an eviction notice. Walowski sentenced Kolalou to 50 years in prison for the murder of Walker, six years for dismemberment and two years for aggravated identity theft, the outlets reported.Kolalou's attorney plans to appeal the decision, per The Chicago Tribune.