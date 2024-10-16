Who Is Ashley Parham? Diddy Accused of Sexually Assaulting Woman as 'Payback' after She Claimed He Was Involved in Tupac Shakur's Murder

A woman has alleged that Diddy sexually assaulted her with a TV remote after she blamed him of orchestrating Tupac Shakur's murder, and claimed he and his friends then gang-raped her. Ashley Parham is filing a lawsuit against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, accusing him of raping her in 2018 after she accused him of Tupac's infamous murder over FaceTime.

Tupac's was shot dead in his car in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996, in an assassination that remains unsolved. At the time, Diddy's Bad Boy Records was locked in a bitter feud with rival label Death Row Records, and he was widely rumored to have been involved in Tupac's horrific murder.

Raped in Revenge

The $50 million lawsuit, filed in the District Court of Northern California and obtained by DailyMail.com, alleges that Parham met Shane Pearce, a friend of Diddy's, at a bar in February 2018.

Pearce FaceTimed Diddy, who was attending a family gathering, and showed the people at the bar, seemingly "trying to impress the people with his famous friend."

According to Parham, she told Diddy during the call that she believed he was involved in Tupac's murder, to which Diddy allegedly responded that she would "pay" for making such an accusation.

The lawsuit mentions that about a month later, on March 23, 2018, Pearce invited Parham to his home in Orinda, near Oakland, claiming he needed help with his cancer medication because he was too weak to open it.

However, after she arrived, Diddy was allegedly there, waiting to take revenge.

Parham alleged that Diddy taunted her, saying she probably thought she'd never see him in person, before holding a knife to her face and threatening to carve a "Glasgow smile" into her cheeks.

She claimed that Diddy's longtime assistant, Kristina Khorram, intervened, stopping him by suggesting they could sell Parham for sex instead. According to the lawsuit, Khorram threatened to send Parham overseas, where she would never be heard from again.

The lawsuit further alleges that Diddy then tore off her clothes, covered her body in an "oil or lubricant," and forcefully inserted a TV remote into her vagina.

"Diddy, while violently raping [Parham] with a television remote, told Plaintiff that her life was in his hands and that if he wanted he could "take her" and she would never be seen again," the lawsuit claimed.

Brutal Way to Silence Her

The lawsuit alleges that after assaulting Parham with the TV remote and threatening her life, Diddy ordered Pearce to flip her onto her stomach, apparently fed up with her "blood-curdling screams."

Once the ordeal was over, Parham claimed she eventually managed to gather enough strength to stand, cover herself with a shirt, grab a knife, and attempt to escape.

However, Diddy blocked her path, expressing surprise that she was still standing, as he claimed to have given her "enough drugs to take out a horse."

Parham alleged that after the assault, Diddy told her it had been "so much fun" partying with her, but when she accused him of rape, he offered her money to claim the sex was consensual.

When she refused and threatened to report him to the police, Diddy allegedly told her no one would believe her and made threats against her family. One of his associates then showed her what appeared to be a livestream of her sister's home, according to the lawsuit.

Parham further claimed that Diddy called his mother, Janice Combs, asking her to convince Parham to drop the matter, insisting she not "hurt her son" and dismissing the rape accusations.

Diddy reportedly told Parham he had gotten away with worse, referring to Tupac's murder but this angered another man present, who pulled out a gun and demanded Diddy repeat his statement about Tupac. As the situation escalated, Parham tried to grab the gun, and it went off.

The lawsuit mentions that Diddy fled the scene, with Parham chasing after him, armed with a knife. When she caught up to him, Diddy begged for his life.

Parham claimed that in a fit of rage over the events that had just occurred, she lifted the knife with the intent to stab Diddy in the back. However, when he turned and pleaded for his life, she chose not to.

Instead, she ran toward the door, but Diddy once again blocked her exit. As she fled, she slashed at his abdomen to break free. Parham then said she ran to the neighbors for help, while Diddy's car sped away from the house.