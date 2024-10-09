Diddy Doused Victim in Lubricant Mixed With Date Rape Drug So That He Could Easily Sexually Assault Her, Lawyer Claims

Sean "Diddy" Combs allegedly doused a woman with lubricant laced with the date rape drug Rohypnol before brutally assaulting her, along with his bodyguard and a third friend, according to the accuser's lawyer. The victim was reportedly forced to remove her clothes after Combs threatened her with a knife, attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd told NewsNation.

The music mogul allegedly covered the unidentified woman "all over her body" with "some type of lubricant or oil," after which she began to feel increasingly "more and more limp," the lawyer said, describing her client's alleged ordeal. The victim did not remember being made to consume any drugs during the alleged assault, her attorney said.

Another Lawsuit Against Diddy

However, Mitchell-Kidd suggested that the oil could have been a carrier for Rohypnol or GHB, commonly known as "date-rape drugs." "So, in order to get that to topically take into somebody's body, you need a conduit, which is typically oil," the attorney noted.

"So, it seems to me that there were some types of drugs mixed into the oil, which is why he was dousing her in that oil prior, not only to make it easier to assault her, but that was what was lowering her defenses."

Mitchell-Kidd said that she is preparing to file a complaint for her client later this week. "The details are graphic, and the complaint lays out all of the details. ... She was finally able to get away after the gruesome attack," she told NewsNation of the alleged assault.

It was unclear whether the client Mitchell-Kidd referred to is the same who previously said that she was lured to Combs' home and raped in 2018.

That victim, who also remains unnamed, filed a police report following the incident, as Mitchell-Kidd mentioned last week.

More Trouble For Combs

Combs, 54, has been in jail since September 16 after he was arrested in New York City on charges of racketeering, forced sex trafficking, and transportation for prostitution purposes.

Combs was accused of using drugs to keep his victims "submissive" during violent sex sessions that sometimes lasted for days, according to the federal complaint. Last week, over 120 people revealed plans to sue the Bad Boy Records founder for alleged sexual abuse and exploitation.

Attorney Tony Buzbee described the flood of complaints, which were evenly split between men and women, spanned more than 30 years, and involved 25 minors, including a 9-year-old.

The children Combs allegedly abused were promised that he would "make them stars" as they pursued TV or music careers, Buzbee claimed.

Buzbee vowed that the accusations would involve "many powerful people," though he mentioned giving certain A-listers an opportunity to settle before the cases are made public. According to the lawyer, some celebrities have already chosen to settle. Combs and his legal team have consistently denied all the allegations against him.