Multiple Controversial Tapes Involving Diddy and 3 A-List Celebrities Exist, Claims Attorney

Attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, who previously represented one of Sean "Diddy" Combs' accusers, has revealed new allegations about the existence of sex tapes involving the music mogul and other celebrities. According to Mitchell-Kidd, three tapes allegedly feature Diddy and three different A-list celebrities. The lawyer also claimed that a fourth tape exists, featuring another celebrity in a compromising situation, although Diddy is not involved in that particular footage.

In an interview on NewsNation's "Banfield," Mitchell-Kidd explained that individuals had contacted her, claiming to possess the tapes. "They said they have three different tapes involving Diddy and other celebrities, and a fourth one without Diddy," she said during her appearance on Friday. Mitchell-Kidd added that the person in the fourth tape was allegedly filmed at one of Diddy's homes, and the other three celebrities were reportedly A-listers.

Despite the shocking claims, Mitchell-Kidd admitted that she has not seen the tapes herself. "I can't confirm whether they exist or not," she clarified. "But I was told about a collection of these videos, so I believe many celebrities may be aware of their own involvement."

Mitchell-Kidd had previously represented former model Adria English, who filed a lawsuit against Diddy in July, accusing him of sex trafficking. In the suit, English alleged that Diddy forced her into sexual intercourse and attempted to pass her off to others. However, Mitchell-Kidd recently sought to withdraw as English's attorney, citing "irreconcilable differences" and a breakdown in their professional relationship.

Mitchell-Kidd's claims about the sex tapes were seemingly supported by a Department of Homeland Security officer. The officer, who participated in a raid on Diddy's Miami home earlier this year, told The Post that authorities had obtained footage featuring recognizable figures. "There are names we recognize, but I won't confirm their identities," the officer stated. He also hinted that there could be more than one tape.

A source close to the situation revealed that one male celebrity is particularly distressed by the situation. "He feels betrayed and violated," the insider shared, adding that the celebrity is concerned about the lasting impact of such footage if it becomes public.

Diddy, who has denied any wrongdoing amid ongoing investigations into his alleged crimes, has not commented on the recent allegations. However, attorney Tony Buzbee claimed earlier this week that "many powerful people" are connected to Diddy's alleged misconduct, and the public will be shocked by the revelations.