Julia Fox Regrets Being Kanye West's 'Pawn' During Short-Lived Relationship, Amid Explosive Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Rapper

Julia Fox has shared her deep regret over her brief relationship with rapper Kanye West. In a recent interview, the actress described feeling like a "pawn" during their short-lived romance in 2022. Despite lasting only a few weeks, Fox stated it felt like "a lifetime" due to the emotional toll it took on her.

Fox's comments come as West faces new legal troubles. His former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, has filed a lawsuit accusing West of sexual assault during a party co-hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs. Pisciotta's accusations are part of a wrongful termination case against the rapper.

In her interview with The Times, Fox opened up about how the relationship unfolded without her full awareness. She revealed that West had made decisions behind her back, including going public with their relationship, which she was not ready for. Fox expressed feeling manipulated and said she quickly realized she was being used in ways she had not anticipated.

Fox also reflected on the personal impact of the relationship, mentioning her son, Valentino, as her source of strength. She said that being a mother kept her grounded and helped her stay away from negative situations. Fox emphasized that no man, regardless of his fame or wealth, was worth the time spent away from her child.

Her remarks echo details from her 2023 memoir Down the Drain. In the book, Fox revealed more troubling aspects of her time with West, including an instance when he offered to pay for a cosmetic procedure and asked her to sign a non-disclosure agreement. Fox also said West's team controlled how she dressed, selecting outfits that aligned with his preferences.

While Fox's interview primarily focused on her personal experience, it arrives during a turbulent time for West, who is now entangled in serious legal allegations.

Pisciotta's lawsuit against West claims he drugged and sexually assaulted her at a party. These claims follow previous accusations of harassment and wrongful termination. Pisciotta has also alleged that West had a disturbing pattern of involving women in sexual activities during his work events, often treating them as "gifts" for business negotiations.

As West's legal battles intensify, Fox's reflections on her relationship highlight a different, personal side of the rapper's complicated life.