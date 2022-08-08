Who are Zachary Zulock and William Zulock? Georgia Gay Couple Arrested For Making Child Porn With Adoptive Sons

Zachary Zulock and William Zulock, a married gay couple from Oxford, Georgia, was arrested after they were caught sexually abusing their adopted kids for homemade porn videos. The kids, two adoptive brothers, have been removed from the couple's home as per the officials.

Couple Caught After Downloading Child Porn

The New York Post reported that a raid was conducted on a home in Loganville, last month, by the Walton County Sheriff's Office after it was reported that child porn was being downloaded there.

Following the investigation, the arrested suspect revealed that there was another person who was producing "producing homemade child sexual abuse material with at least one child who lived in the home."

In a post made on Facebook, the Walton County Sheriff's Office wrote that the suspect admitting to receiving and collecting the child porn. Following the discovery, the office executed a search warrant and conducted a raid around 11:30 p.m on the same night, on the home of the couple, who are reported to be in their 30s.

The social media post further revealed that the raid, conducted along with the Walton County's Division of Family and Child Services, found two brothers living with the couple in their home.

Couple Had Adopted Two Brothers

During the search, authorities found evidence that the gay couple, who were the children's adoptive fathers, "were engaging in sexually abusive acts and video documenting this abuse," the sheriff's office said.

The officials further revealed that the the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, digital forensic investigators and special agents gave operational support and analytics for the case.

The Zulocks, currently being held in the Walton County Jail, have been charged with aggravated child molestation, sexual exploitation of a child and enticing a child for indecent purposes. Meanwhile, William Zulock has an received an additional charge of child molestation.

Following the reports about the couple's arrest, social media was up in arms against them. "William Zulock and Zachary Zulock, a gay couple were charged for "engaging in sexually abusive acts and video documenting this abuse" with their adopted boys. We need more death penalty, not less," tweeted a user.

"They have a client list. Georgia couple, William Dale Zulock and Zachary Jacoby Zulock charged with using their adopted children to make child porn," wrote another.