OnlyFans Models Face 15 Years In Jail; Mew San and Wint Kyaw's Could Face Punishment Over Online Racy Content; Here's Why

A pair of OnlyFans models could face 15 years in jail for their racy online content. Nang Mwe San and Thinzar Wint Kyaw, who have millions of followers on Instagram, distributed paid pornographic photos and videos that could harm Myanmar's culture and dignity, according to the country's military.

The authorities also accused the models of behaving "without the modesty which should be maintained by Myanmar women" given their content creation on X-rated sites OnlyFans and Exantria. Mew San and Wint Kyaw are only the latest targets in the junta's determination to crack down on risquÃ© media in the country through entertainment censorship to maintain the "traditional culture" of Myanmar, according to Daily Star.

Mwe San Is A Doctor In Myanmar

Mwe San is professionally a medical doctor in Myanmar and is considered as the most popular sexy model in the country.

Mwe San, who was featured in The Irrawaddy's "Top Myanmar Sexy Models" list in 2020, has been the fashion runway at the Myanmar International Fashion Week since 2019.

Thinzar Wint Kyaw Acted In More Than 500 Films

Thinzar Wint Kyaw, who has acted in more than 500 local films, is also Burmese and in 2019, she was listed on The Myanmar Times "Top 10 Actor" list.

Myanmar's military Will Take Actions Against Models

Myanmar's military has also said in its statement that anyone else "harming Myanmar women's shame and modesty" will remain under focus and effective action will be taken against them.

Mwe San's Medical License Was Revoked Myanmar's Medical Council.

Myanmar also took official actions against both models. Wint Kyaw was detained on her way to an ethnic area governed by rebels and Mwe San's medical license was revoked by the Myanmar Medical Council.

The models have faced multiple smaller sanctions in recent years over being linked to the massive money-making platform OnlyFans.

