Man's Skin 'Melts Off' As Girlfriend Pours Flammable Liquid And Sets Him On Fire

A man's skin melted off after his girlfriend poured flammable liquid on him and set him on fire in Texas. Due to severe burns, Ricky Doyle died on Tuesday in a Dallas-area hospital.

Police claim that Doyle was set on fire at a Texas gas station by her girlfriend Breana Johnson after a fight between the two.

Johnson Was Heard Saying "I'm Going To Kill You"

Johnson, who will face a murder charge in the death, was heard saying, "I'm going to kill you".

During the incident, which took place on July 18, Johnson went inside the gas station and paid for $0.50 cents worth of gas.

Johnson Was Seen Pouring Gasoline on Doyle

She was later seen pouring gasoline on Doyle while he sat in the backseat of a Jeep. She then walked around to the driver's seat and set it on fire with an unknown object.

Doyle was engulfed in flames when he was seen escaping the vehicle and running through the parking lot, trying to stop his body from burning, according to New York Post.

Johnson just started beating on Doyle's Chest

Doyle's little sister, Mikayla, told NBCDFW that Johnson just started beating on his chest. She took and threw his phone.

"Then she came back and she picked his phone up, threw it at him, and then started beating his chest. We knew she was abusive to him, but we didn't see this. We didn't know this was going to come," said Mikayla.

What Does Arrest Warrant Say About Breana Johnson?

The arrest warrant claims that Doyale and Johnson stopped on Mayfield Road in Arlington near a gas station. Johnson bought 50 cents' worth of gasoline and pumped it into the backseat of the car where Doyle was sitting and intentionally ignited it, according to the arrest warrant.

Read more