Seoul International Drama Awards 2022 How to Watch, Airdate, Nomination List, and More

The Seoul International Drama Awards 2022, also known as Seoul Drama Awards or SDA 2022, will take place at the KBS Hall in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, on Thursday, September 22, at 5 pm KST with a live stream.
K-drama fans from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand, can watch the annual ceremony from the comfort of their homes.
A total of 225 dramas from 39 countries participated in the annual award ceremony. The nominees were declared on Friday, August 5. The voting lines to choose the favorite actors and actresses have opened. Drama lovers can start voting for their favorite cast members in the following categories:
- Outstanding Asian Stars from South Korea, China, Japan, Thailand, Philippines, and Taiwan.
- Outstanding Performance of Korean Drama of the Year, including actors, actresses, and OST singers.
Here is everything about Seoul International Drama Awards 2022, including the nomination list and live streaming details.
Nomination List
Best Actress
- Ana Rujas for Thistle
- Burcu Biricik for Chrysalis S2
- Jodie Comer for Help
- Sandrine Bisson for The Last Summers of the Raspberries
- Ebru Sahin for Destan
- Jie Dong for The Last Goodbye to Mama
- Somin Jeon for My Daughter
Best Actor
- Fang Yin for The Last Goodbye to Mama
- Murat Yildinm for Aziz
- Namgil Kim for Through the Darkness
- Tobias Moretti for The Winemaker
- Sebastian Koch for Your Honor
- Stephen Graham for Help
Best Screenwriter
- Agnes Pluch for Breaking Point
- Dominique Garnier for Nobody's Child
- Heejung Han for The King's Affection
- Natalie Carter for Emma Bovary
- Zoe Caleron
- Eda Tezcan for Aziz
- Ugras Gunes for Hidden Truth
- Eva De Castro
Best Director
- Akim Isker for Nobody's Child
- Ben Fong for Kids' Lives Matter
- Nadim GOQ for Chrysalis S2
- Sven Bohse for Sisi
- Sangyeol Choi for My Daughter
- Hiro Murai for Station Eleven
- Sol Kang for Show Window: the Queen's House
- Jeremy Podeswa
- Daehee Park
Best Serial Drama
- Aziz
- Left Right
- Be Reborn
- Luoyang
- Destan
- Hidden Truth
- The Ideal City
- The Last Goodbye to Mama
Best Mini-series
- Anne
- Breaking Point
- Sisi
- Station Eleven
- Hotel Portofino
- Jeyran
- Thistle
- The Last Summers of the Raspberries
Best TV Movie
- (S)he
- Emma Bovary
- Nobody's Child
- Take Me Home
- Help
- My Daughter
- The Winemaker
- The World Stands Still
How to Watch Seoul International Drama Awards 2022?
The 17th annual award ceremony will take place at the KBS Hall in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, on Thursday, September 22, at 5 pm KST with a live telecast. People from different countries, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the star-studded event live online via KBS 2TV or stream it on the official YouTube channel of SDA (only for subscribers).