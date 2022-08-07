Seoul International Drama Awards 2022 How to Watch, Airdate, Nomination List, and More

The Seoul International Drama Awards 2022, also known as Seoul Drama Awards or SDA 2022, will take place at the KBS Hall in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, on Thursday, September 22, at 5 pm KST with a live stream.

K-drama fans from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand, can watch the annual ceremony from the comfort of their homes.

A total of 225 dramas from 39 countries participated in the annual award ceremony. The nominees were declared on Friday, August 5. The voting lines to choose the favorite actors and actresses have opened. Drama lovers can start voting for their favorite cast members in the following categories:

Outstanding Asian Stars from South Korea, China, Japan, Thailand, Philippines, and Taiwan.

Outstanding Performance of Korean Drama of the Year, including actors, actresses, and OST singers.

Here is everything about Seoul International Drama Awards 2022, including the nomination list and live streaming details.

Nomination List

Best Actress

Ana Rujas for Thistle

Burcu Biricik for Chrysalis S2

Jodie Comer for Help

Sandrine Bisson for The Last Summers of the Raspberries

Ebru Sahin for Destan

Jie Dong for The Last Goodbye to Mama

Somin Jeon for My Daughter

Best Actor

Fang Yin for The Last Goodbye to Mama

Murat Yildinm for Aziz

Namgil Kim for Through the Darkness

Tobias Moretti for The Winemaker

Sebastian Koch for Your Honor

Stephen Graham for Help

Best Screenwriter

Agnes Pluch for Breaking Point

Dominique Garnier for Nobody's Child

Heejung Han for The King's Affection

Natalie Carter for Emma Bovary

Zoe Caleron

Eda Tezcan for Aziz

Ugras Gunes for Hidden Truth

Eva De Castro

Best Director

Akim Isker for Nobody's Child

Ben Fong for Kids' Lives Matter

Nadim GOQ for Chrysalis S2

Sven Bohse for Sisi

Sangyeol Choi for My Daughter

Hiro Murai for Station Eleven

Sol Kang for Show Window: the Queen's House

Jeremy Podeswa

Daehee Park

Best Serial Drama

Aziz

Left Right

Be Reborn

Luoyang

Destan

Hidden Truth

The Ideal City

The Last Goodbye to Mama

Best Mini-series

Anne

Breaking Point

Sisi

Station Eleven

Hotel Portofino

Jeyran

Thistle

The Last Summers of the Raspberries

Best TV Movie

(S)he

Emma Bovary

Nobody's Child

Take Me Home

Help

My Daughter

The Winemaker

The World Stands Still

How to Watch Seoul International Drama Awards 2022?

The 17th annual award ceremony will take place at the KBS Hall in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, on Thursday, September 22, at 5 pm KST with a live telecast. People from different countries, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the star-studded event live online via KBS 2TV or stream it on the official YouTube channel of SDA (only for subscribers).