Who Are Kevin and Celina? Porn Stars Shoot Sex Video in 'Bali Porn Villa'

The police have found the infamous 'Porn Villa' of Bali which gained notoriety after adult videos shot by foreigners at the villa surfaced online. The two adult stars who appeared in the viral video shot at the villa have reportedly left the country, the police said.

The videos sparked outrage in the Muslim-dominated country which has stringent anti-pornography laws.

Porn Villa Is Located in Umalas Area

The hunt for the location dubbed as 'Porn Villa' started after video clips scantily clad people arriving at the villa surfaced online. According to Coconuts Bali, the video clips, which first appeared on Tik Tok, started with a "welcome to our new porn villa" text at the top of the frame before many people were seen entering the villa.

The presence of two-wheelers bearing Indonesian-looking plate numbers and design along with a penjor, a tall-tapered pole made from bamboo that is commonly seen outside Balinese Hindu homes during religious holidays, clearly indicated that it was being shot in Bali, the outlet reported.

The villa has also featured in porn film featuring an Indonesian actress. The outlet further reported that that the storyline of the porn clip features a white couple named Kevin and Celina inviting two white men, identified as Bryan and Fynn Davis, to their plush pad along with a local actress, named Putri Penelope.

The infamous villa is nestled among 7 other villas in in the Umalas area, Kerobokan, North Kuta, Badung, Bali.

Speaking to Vice, I Gusti Agung Kerta Suryanegara, chief of a Bali municipal police unit, said, "Police] are still investigating the building permit. We've visited the viral villa several times, but it was empty. We will only take action once we find the villa owner or their representative to avoid acting on assumptions."

Hunt On For Kevin and Celina

Revealing that the Bali police is on a lookout for the porn stars who featured in the clips, I Gusti Ayu Putu Suinaci, who heads the cybercrime unit at the Bali Police, said "We are still investigating but until now we still don't know their identities. [Online] names can be made-up, the [real] identities behind the accounts we don't know yet."

Casting Direct quoted Jamaruli Maniburuk, Head of Bali Office for the Ministry of Law and Human Rights, stating that the porn stars, Kevin and Celine, hailing from Germany, arrived in Bali at either the end of April or Early May, with the intent to make a porn video on the island. It was also found that the couple did not report back to the villa owner when they left. "We might try blacklisting them so they can no longer enter Indonesia," Jamaruli said.

"It's just with the owners of those accounts who have returned to their country, there are no other accounts that have surfaced. They may not uploaded it while in Indonesia because based on records they returned to their country on [May] 8th,' Suinaci said.