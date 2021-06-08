Did MMA 'Red Horse' Dane Sayers Drown While Collecting Driftwood From River?

'Red Horse' Dane Sayers, a cast member on Season 12 of "The Ultimate Fighter," was found dead in a river. His body was pulled out from Red River, Fargo, N.D, on Saturday. Sayers' body was found by kayakers in the river near Riverside Cemetery in south Fargo.

Fargo police said Monday that an autopsy had been completed, but no additional details have officially been released. The cause of death also remains unknown.

Sayers Had a 12-4 Record in His Decade Long Career

Announcing the death of the fighter, WZFG-1100 AM tweeted, "Fargo Police say 33-year-old Dane Sayers was the man pulled from the Red River Saturday, June 5th. Sayers was a professional MMA Fighter out of Moorhead. An autopsy has been performed, and results are pending."

The 33-year-old competed 16 times as a professional MMA fighter in ten years between 2008-2018. During this stint he managed a 12-4 record with wins in Dakota FC, Impact FC, Crowbar MMA and MAX Fights.

Sayers, who was called 'Red Horse' given his Native American background and a red mohawk, entered the national arena by getting a place on "TUF 12," coached by Georges St-Pierre and Josh Koscheck. In the round of fights to get into the house, Sayers beat Ariel Sexton by second-round submission, reported MMA Junkie.

Fano Offer Their Condolences On Social Media

The fans of the MMA fighter offered their condolences on the social media. "RIP to Dane Sayers. He was very kind and respectful and was a true gentleman to me. It's so sad to see a youthful indigenous person who had big careers ahead of them pass so early in life," wrote a Twitter user.

"Damn, Dane Sayers of TUF 12 is dead. 33 years old," wrote a user as another added, "My deepest condolences to the family is @DANESAYERS."

"R.I.P. North Dakota guy who ive seen fight live. Will be missed." R.I.P. North Dakota guy who ive seen fight live. Will be missed," read another tweet from a fan.

Sayers Was Fond of Collecting Driftwood

Speaking to Inforum, the MMA fighter's mother Bonnie Sayers said that the authorities have ruled Sayers' death as accidental drowning.

Describing his son, Bonnie said and they had a very good heart and they loved him very much. The mother also revealed about Sayers' passion for collecting driftwood.

Stating that her son loved to search riverbanks for driftwood, which he used to give away to people. "Sometimes Sayers would make driftwood sculptures of his own and leave them along trails near the river to surprise and delight hikers," she said.