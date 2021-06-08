It appears that former US President Donald Trump is still bitter about his fallout with former Vice President Mike Pence following his defeat in the US Presidential elections. Trump openly admitted to eyeing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as his running mate for 2024 presidential elections.

Trump had a major fallout with Pence after the latter refused to support his efforts to overturn the election results on 6 January.

Trump Helped DeSantis During His Initial Days

Speaking to Fox Business, Trump said that governor of Florida, was among a group of "great people" he was considering if he decides to run for the presidency in 2024. On being asked whether he would consider DeSantis as his possible running mate. "Sure I would ... I would certainly consider Ron," Trump said while speaking to Stuart Varney during a telephonic interview.

Speaking about his bonding with the former Naval officer, Trump said that he was at the beginning of Ron.

"I was the first one to endorse him when he came out as a congressman that a lot of people didn't know, and my endorsement helped him tremendously. And I know him very well. He's a great guy," Trump said of the 42-year-old Yale and Harvard Law School graduate.

Pence, who had skipped Trump's sendoff ceremony at Joint Base Andrews in favor of attending Joe Biden's inauguration had quashed the hopes of former president and his supporters of overturning the lost elections on the day of Capitol insurrection.

Trump Lashes Out at Democrats

Pence had told the lawmakers that he will not block the congressional certification of Joe Biden's victory. At the beginning of the joint session Pence clarified that he did not believe he has the "unilateral authority" to decide which electoral votes should be counted.

Business Insider had also reported that after Pence refused to block Congress' certification of Biden's victory, Trump told him, "I don't want to be your friend."

According to Independent, recently Pence had admitted that though he and Trump speak often he didn't see "eye to eye" with Trump over the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, dubbed as "a dark day in the history of the United States Capitol," by the former VP.

Trump, who skipped mentioning Pence as a possible candidate as his running mate, said that there were "other great people that have done a great job with states" whom he could pick as his Republican running mate.

"And you don't see that with the Democrats — they kept their states closed and locked down, and the schools are closed. It's just absolutely outrageous how they get away with it," he told the host.