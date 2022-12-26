Who is Ann Bonitatibus? High School Principal Hides Academic Awards for 1,200 Students, Mainly Asians, to Ensure 'Equity'

Ann Bonitatibus, the Principal of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJ), was dubbed as a racist after reports surfaced that she withheld notifying students, largely Asians, about their National Merit Scholar awards for several years. Bonitatibus took the decision on the school's recent desire for "equal outcomes for every student, without exception."

Principal Didn't Want to Hurt the Feelings of Unrecognized Students

The incident came to light after a TJ parent was told that despite her teenage son being recognized as a National Merit Scholar in fall 2021, the information was not passed in view of the police pushing for equity in students.

City Journal reported that the two administrators at TJ have been withholding notifications of National Merit awards from the school's families, most of them Asian for few years now. The outlet revealed that speaking to Shawna Yashar, the director of student services, Brandon Kosatka admitted that he and Bonitatibus agreed to downplay the awards because they didn't want to hurt the feelings of the students who weren't recognized. "We want to recognize students for who they are as individuals, not focus on their achievements," Kosatka reportedly told Yashar.

The outlet further reported that Bonitatibus neither distributed the notices to families last year, nor alerted the students of their acclamations until mid-November. The duo were accused of withholding this information from the students and their families, affecting the lives of at least 1,200 students over the principal's tenure of five years.

Social Media Reacts

Soon after reports surfaced, several social media users demanded the removal of the principal. "This is awful. Racist. All top 20 percent for the past 5 years should sue her as an individual. #AnnBonitatibus," tweeted a user.

"#Grinchmas "withholding this information from families and the public for years, affecting the lives of at least 1,200 students over the principal's tenure of five years." lawsuits anyone? #AnnBonitatibus must go," wrote another.

"@TJAnnB deserves jail time and her position revoked. Criminals should always do the time if they do the crime. Especially, if you're harming children," read a tweet.

"Disgusting. This went on for 5 years and over 1200 students were adversely affected. Principal, Ann Bonitatibus, and the director of student services, Brandon Kosatka should be FIRED," read another.

"The Woke Cult breeds the nastiest self-righteous narcisists this world has ever seen. Ann Bonitatibus should be fired, and the entire nation should be notified of her crimes against those kids. She has harmed not only the future of the children, but also our nation," opined a user.