Biden Caught Touching Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Ass During His Visit to Washington? Speculations as Picture Goes Viral

A photo showing US President Joe Biden touching Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's backside during a meeting at Washington has gone viral on social media. However, the photo has been branded as fake and photoshopped.

Pic Shows Jill Biden Seen Standing Next to Zelensky

The viral picture shows Zelensky standing in the middle of Biden and First Lady of the United States Jill Biden. The photograph was taken during Zelenskiy's visit to the White House on Wednesday.

The viral picture shows Jill Biden's hand placed on Zelensky's back while Biden's hand touching the Ukrainian President's derriÃ¨re. The picture invited a lot of reactions from the social media users who were quick to slam the US President.

"Wait..what? Is that Biden's hand on Volodymyr Zelensky's ass? ....Why am I not surprised? Only Biden can get away with touching a child, or a woman and now a man?" tweeted a user.

Did you see what Biden was doing with his hand as he was standing next to Zelensky and the picture was from the back? They will fry and censor it but you should try and find it," tweeted another user.

Here is the Truth

Debunking the claims being made based on the viral photo, Reuters Fact Check claimed that it was an altered image. Stating that original picture shows Biden touching Zelenskiy's back, the outlet reported that it was shared by FLOTUS on Twitter. "President Zelensky, we hope you take our love and support back to Olena and your children, and all the families of Ukraine," Jill Biden had written.

Vowing long-term US support including a new missile defense system, Biden promised Zelensky that Ukraine will never stand alone.

"You will never stand alone. The American people are with you every step of the way and we will stay with you -- we will stay with you -- for as long as it takes. Americans understand in our bones that Ukraine's fight is part of something much bigger. Together I have no doubt we'll keep the flame of liberty burning bright and the light will remain and prevail over the darkness," Biden told his Ukrainian counterpart during a joint news conference.