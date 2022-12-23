Cannibalism, Great War, New Pope: Here's What Nostradamus Predicted For 2023

Michel de Nostradame aka Nostradamus published his highly controversial book Les ProphÃ©ties nearly 500 years ago, containing hundreds of prophecies about the future. While a lot of them came true, including the Second World War, Hitler's rise to power and the French Revolution, there were a few which were flukes.

The French astrologer is believed to have predicted John F. Kennedy's assassination along with the horrific 9/11 terror attacks on the World Trade Center in New York. As the year 2022 comes to an end here are some of Nostradamus' predictions for 2023:

The Great War

The Sun reported that among the first predictions for 2023 Nostradamus spoke about "a great war." According to Nostradamus, "Seven months into the Great War, people dead of evil-doing. Rouen, Evreux shall not fall to the King."

Global Warming

In yet another prediction about global warming, Nostradamus predicted that temperatures would rise further and sea levels would rise to unexpected levels. "Like the sun the head shall sear the shining sea: The Black Sea's living fish shall all but boil. When Rhodes and Genoa half-starved shall be, the local folk to cut them up shall toil," he wrote.

New Pope

Nostradamus also predicted a new Pope to succeed Francis. While claiming that Pope Francis would be the final true Pope and that the next Pope would cause a debacle, he wrote: "In the final persecution of the Holy Roman Church, there will be Peter the Roman, who will feed his flock amid many tribulations, after which the seven-hilled city will be destroyed and the dreadful Judge will judge the people. The End."

Civil Unrest

The mystic also spoke about an impending civil unrest. "Sooner and later you will see great changes made, dreadful horrors and vengeance," he wrote.

"The trumpet shakes with great discord. An agreement broken: lifting the face to heaven: the bloody mouth will swim with blood; the face anointed with milk and honey lies on the ground," he predicted.

Celestial Fire

Nostradamus also predicted about a "Celestial fire on the Royal edifice." This is being foreseen as the rise of a new world order from the ashes of civilization. However, Nostradamus followers staunchly believe this could refer to the "end of times" or the beginning of a new world order.

Cannibalism

The outlet further reported that the French mystic predicted about "cannibals walking" the Earth in 2023. Hinting at humans resorting to extreme measures in order to survive, Nostradamus wrote, "No abbots, monks, no novices to learn; Honey shall cost far more than candle-wax. So high will the bushel of wheat rise, that man will be eating his fellow man."

Mars Landing

Nostradamus mysteriously spoke about the "light on Mars falling" in his book. While the planet's backward movement in the sky due to retrograde motion can explain the prophecy. Meanwhile the cryptic prediction could also mean the inhabitation of the planet by humans.