Who Is Angelina Censori? Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori's Lookalike Sister Spotted With Controversial Rapper Chris Brown

Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, isn't the only one in her family associating with infamous rappers. Her younger sister, Angelina, was seen with controversial music star Chris Brown. Recent Instagram photos show the look-alike younger sibling cozying up with the US rapper and both appeared to be enjoying each other's company.

Angelina also appears to support her sister's relationship with Kanye, as she has been seen wearing Yeezy-branded clothing in various pictures on her Instagram. Last month, Angelina, who rarely posts on Instagram, shared a cryptic post on her Stories. In the post, she appeared distressed, dressed in an all-white outfit, and posed in what looked like a parking garage.

Following in Her Sister's Footsteps

Angelina's long white skirt accentuated her curves, and her matching white muscle shirt was cropped just above her belly button. She showed her support for Kanye by wearing a top from his Yeezy collection with the word 'Wet' emblazoned across the chest.

Angelina, who was clearly not wearing a bra, would have been entirely exposed if not for strategically placed heart stickers.

Angelina still lives in Australia and doesn't have as prominent an online presence as her well-known older sister, with only 6,500 followers.

This comes amid concerns that Australian architect Bianca is being 'controlled' by her husband Kanye, as she frequently appears in various revealing outfits.

Concerns Grow of Bianca

In a recent and particularly revealing outfit, Bianca wore bandage-like halter suspenders that barely covered her nipples while out with her stylist, Gadir Rajab.

She paired this with low-rise pedal pushers made from strips of beige tape wrapped around her legs, with slight gaps appearing as she walked towards the restaurant.

Bianca's loved ones have voiced their concerns since she married Kanye, with some even staging an intervention. Her father, Leo, was reportedly eager to confront Kanye about his daughter's provocative clothing choices.

"Bianca's father Leo wants to ... ask [West] what the hell he is thinking when he parades Bianca around like a trashy naked trophy pony," a source close to Bianca, 29, told the Daily Mail.

"He wants to ask Kanye what he would do if his daughters, North or Chicago, were seen in public half-naked in outfits encouraged by their husbands."

In March, Leo reportedly insisted that Bianca travel to Australia with the 47-year-old "Donda" rapper to discuss his concerns about her appearance.