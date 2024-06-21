Bianca Censori Suffers Major Wardrobe Malfunction in Racy Tape Outfit During Paris Dinner Outing

Bianca Censori continued to challenge fashion norms on Thursday as she went to dinner in a barely-there outfit made of cream tape. The Australian architect also appeared to be testing the limits of her outfit, which began falling apart as she posed for photos in a major wardrobe malfunction, the Daily Mail reported.

Bianca, Kanye West's wife, seemed oblivious to the wardrobe malfunction as she struck poses with her stylist, Gadir Rajab, at his birthday dinner at the Italian restaurant Gigi Paris. Once inside the restaurant, Bianca, who was still unaware of her wardrobe malfunction, posed for photos, cozying up to Gadir, who was dressed in a Moroccan football top.

Risqué Outfit and a Wardrobe Malfunction

Bianca ensured all eyes were on her by modeling her daring outfit, which consisted of tape fashioned into beige low-rise shorts that reached just above her knees. The outfit was one of Bianca's most daring to date, featuring beige low-rise shorts made from tape.

Her suspenders were tucked into the pants, running halter-style behind her neck and covering just her nipples, leaving very little to the imagination.

The ensemble emphasized her flat midriff and toned arms and legs.

She completed the simple look with a pair of coordinating beige open-toe heels featuring clear plastic straps. Switching between her black hair and platinum-dyed locks, Bianca sported messy bubblegum pink hair, which fell to her shoulders in damp tendrils.

She first showcased the vibrant style earlier in the week while in France with her spouse, but the tousled appearance received mostly negative feedback from followers on social media.

Bianca debuted her candy-colored hair at the PROTOTYPES Menswear spring/summer 2025 show in Paris on Wednesday.

While she typically wears daring outfits when out with her husband, the attention-grabbing star likely felt at ease with her former stylist.

No Hesitation in Showing Flesh

Gadir co-owns the Lebanese fashion label Raga Malak, known for its provocative style favored by celebrities like Lottie Moss and singer Mabel. However, it was unexpected for Bianca to continue wearing such revealing outfits, considering she previously risked violating indecency laws during a previous trip to Paris in February.

While her musician husband wasn't spotted with her as she headed to the restaurant alone, he had joined her the previous day when she unveiled her pink hair at the PROTOTYPES Menswear spring/summer 2025 show.

However, Bianca's new pink hairstyle received mostly negative feedback from fans on social media on Wednesday.

Some fans criticized the look as "atrocious" and "terrible."

"She's delusional if she thinks that's a good look — it's absolutely hideous," one person wrote.

Another person said, "Her hair looks melted, fried...horrible."

"The more outrageous they try to be, the more boring they become," yet another user wrote.

In addition to receiving negative reviews, the pink hair did not deter social media critics who have accused her of copying Kanye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian, given that both she and her sister Kylie Jenner have previously worn pink hair.