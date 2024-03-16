Bianca Censori: Kanye West's Wife Puts on Another Scandalous Display as She Exposes Her Bare Bottom While Exiting Private Jet in Los Angeles

Kanye West's Australian wife, Bianca Censori, grabbed eyes again with a provocative appearance as she exited from a private jet in Los Angeles on Wednesday, just before Kanye's performance at the Rolling Loud music festival. Needless to say, Censori has broken the internet with her bold and racy outfit once again.

Bianca left little to the imagination as she donned a completely sheer G-string leotard, leaving her incredible physique almost entirely exposed. She was accompanied by Kanye, rapper Ty Dolla $ign, their entourage, and even her mother Alexandria. Kanye and Ty took the spotlight at the Rolling Loud festival on Thursday which was also attended by Kanye's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Grabbing Eyeballs

Bianca and Kim had already crossed paths at a Vultures listening party on Tuesday, where they appeared to be on friendly terms, standing shoulder to shoulder. Despite rumors suggesting that Bianca's parents have been "mortified" by her risqué attire, Alexandra didn't appear to be bothered by her daughter's daring leotard.

Bianca donned the translucent outfit with tights, exposing the stunning woman's voluptuous derriere and breasts.

Mom Alexandria dressed in a black turtleneck dress that ended just below the knee, going with a more conservative look.

After getting off the plane, the eccentric crew appeared to be having fun on the tarmac, as Alexandria cheerfully posed for pictures with her daughter and son-in-law.

Bianca's friends and family have voiced concerns that the 29-year-old Australian designer has changed since privately tying the knot in December 2022. Some of those closest to her have even staged an intervention over Kanye's alleged "controlling ways."

However, according to one insider, Bianca has a "game plan" regarding her attention-grabbing actions and is not being coerced as feared by many.

"Bianca has talked to her family and she has told her friends the same thing since she was last back home, namely that she knows what she is doing and she has this under control," the insider told the Daily Mail.

Bianca's Plans

Certainly, the architectural designer seems to have a clear objective in mind regarding how she intends to leverage her growing fame. Reportedly, she is making prudent investments within her marriage.

While many believe that she has merely become the Grammy-winner's "trophy wife," Bianca has been actively involved in collaborating with Kanye to expand his empire for quite some time.

Since November 2020, Bianca has been in charge of overseeing the architectural aspects of Kanye's brand, Yeezy. She also serves as a co-officer and manager of Oxpaha LLC, a company established by Kanye in October 2023.

"She has a lot invested in her marriage to Kanye and her game plan is starting to become apparent," the source told the Daily Mail.

"She has ownership in his clothing line, in his music – she is the only model in his latest video and on the cover of Vultures – in his real estate investments, and more," the insider added.

"She is a very smart woman and it appears she is just as involved in her outrageous outfits as he is.

"She has always been risqué, but she knows that this is her minute and that her minute won't last forever."

Kanye and Bianca have been using Oxpaha for major initiatives, such as filing trademark applications for Kanye's recent ventures. This includes trademarks for clothing items associated with his album release, all of which are registered under the company's name.