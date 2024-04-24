Kanye West Planning to Launch Own Adult Content Studio with Stormy Daniels' Ex, Five Years after Revealing His Addiction to Lewd Content

Kanye West is reportedly set to launch a Yeezy Porn studio for his latest provocative film, a move coming five years after he admitted to having an "addiction" to lewd material. In the past, the 46-year-old artist had regretted that he watched pornography so often, even claiming that adult entertainment had "destroyed my family."

More recently, though, he's believed to have been involved in the bold fashion choices of his wife, Bianca Censori, which often feature revealing outfits leaving little to the imagination. Now, a representative for Kanye has told TMZ that the rap star plans to add an adult entertainment division to his Yeezy empire, most likely this summer.

Kanye's Erotic Addition

To get the ball rolling, Kanye is reportedly in talks with adult film producer Mike Moz, formerly married to Stormy Daniels, with plans to make Mike oversee his studio. "If all goes to plan, the "I Wonder" hitmaker's latest endeavor might launch by summer.

Mike has been in the adult film industry since at least 2007, working as an art director on "Operation: Desert Stormy," a film featuring Stormy Daniels, whom he married that year.

While Kanye has reportedly entertained the idea of venturing into the porn industry for a while, he is currently engaged in serious discussions to establish a studio.

Kanye's foray into the adult entertainment industry may come as a surprise to some, given his past admission that pornography had a detrimental effect on his marriage to his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, with whom he has four children: North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4.

"Hollywood is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family," he shared on Instagram in September 2022. "I deal with the addiction [and] instagram promotes it."

In 2019, Kanye admitted himself as a porn addict, revealing that his fascination with adult entertainment began as early as five years old.

"For me, Playboy was my gateway into full on pornography addiction. My dad had a Playboy left out at age five and it's affected almost every choice I made for the rest of my life," he told Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1 Radio.

"From age five till now, having to kick the habit and it just presents itself in the open like it's OK and I stand up and say: 'No, it's not OK.'"

Dark Side of Kanye

The full extent of West's addiction was revealed a month later when he posted a video on YouTube, showcasing himself presenting a pornographic video to Adidas executives during a business meeting.

"Is this a porn movie?" one of the men asked. To which West replied, "Yeah."

"Jesus Christ," another person responded as Kanye, a father of four, persisted in thrusting his phone in their faces.

Around the same time, a Rolling Stone report emerged, alleging that the 24-time Grammy winner had shown explicit photos and videos of Kardashian to Yeezy staffers.

Kanye and Kim split in 2021 after six years of marriage. A former employee recounted the uncomfortable incident during a 2018 job interview, where Kanye showed a "very revealing and personal" photo of the mother of four.

Amid discussions of a new porn studio, it seems Kanye has halted his journey with Christianity, following a brief period in 2019 when he appeared to embrace it with the release of his "Jesus Is King" gospel album in October, alongside the launch of his Sunday Service series.

Over the past few years, Kanye has gone back and forth with his viewpoints, criticizing Kim, 43, for her "overly sexualized" Skims advertisements, which featured a crotchless catsuit and skimpy bikinis.