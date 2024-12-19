Who Is Alexander Paffendorf? California Man Arrested for Plotting Coordinated Attack with Wisconsin School Shooter Natalie 'Samantha' Rupnow

A man from California has been arrested on allegations of conspiring with Wisconsin school shooter Natalie 'Samantha' Rupnow to carry out a coordinated attack. Alexander Paffendorf, a 20-year-old from Carlsbad, was arrested by FBI agents on suspicion of planning a mass shooting targeting government buildings in conjunction with Rupnow.

This bombshell information comes from an emergency gun violence restraining order obtained by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "During an FBI interview, Paffendorf admitted to the FBI agents that he told Rupnow that he would arm himself with explosives and a gun that he would target a government building," the order says, adding new twist to the deadly Wisconsin school shooting.

Partner in Crime

The order notes that FBI agents "saw messages from Paffendorf to Rupnow." A San Diego judge on Tuesday authorized the order, demanding that Paffendorf surrender any firearms and ammunition, while also forbidding him from acquiring any more weapons.

Soon after, neighbors reported to CBS 8 that they saw over a dozen police vehicles entering the apartment complex where Paffendorf lives.

"They had their full guns out all over the street," neighbor Alex Gallegos said. "They were cop cars. I'd say about 15 cops here."

He mentioned seeing police leave the building while carrying what he referred to as a "black gun box." "I saw them carrying out the big box. I didn't see them arrest anybody, but they gave high-fives as it came to an end."

Paffendorf is set to appear in court on January 3.

It is still unclear how Paffendorf and Rupnow are connected, and Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes told the Journal Sentinel that he had no details regarding the arrest in California, directing inquiries to the FBI.

In the meantime, authorities in Wisconsin are continuing to investigate the possible motive behind Rupnow's shooting at Abundant Life Christian School on Monday, suggesting it appears to have been driven by a "combination of factors."

"Some have asked if people were specifically targeted. Everyone was targeted in this incident, and everyone was put in equal danger," Barnes said, according to CNN.

Rupnow's Victims Identified

Substitute coordinator Erin West, 42, and 14-year-old Rubi Patricia Vergara were fatally shot in the attack, before 15-year-old Rupnow turned the gun on herself, as confirmed by the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office on Wednesday.

Six others were injured in the shooting, with two remaining in critical condition. It remains unclear whether any of the victims were specifically targeted.

Lyndsay O'Connor, the mother of two survivors, suggested that the regular study hall teacher, who was absent due to a "planned absence," might have been Rupnow's intended target. However, this theory has not been confirmed by authorities.

"We don't know if her target was the original teacher or just the kids in the class. She would have had to walk by the door and the door was open," O'Connor said.

Rupnow had two handguns with her during the incident but only used one to carry out the attack. Barnes revealed on Wednesday that he was unaware of how the teenager acquired the firearms.

"We may never know what she was thinking that day, but we will do our best to try to add or give as much information to our public as possible," he said.

After the tragedy, authorities raided the Rupnows' home in Wisconsin, and reports indicate that Natalie's father has been cooperative with the investigation.

Investigators are looking into whether Natalie's parents, Jeff and Melissa, had any role in or influenced her actions. The parents, who are divorced, shared joint custody of Natalie, though she primarily lived with her 42-year-old father.