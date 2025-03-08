US Revokes Visa of First Foreign Student Linked to 'Hamas-Supporting Disruptions' on College Campus as Trump Gets into Action

The State Department has revoked the visa of a foreign student tied to "Hamas-supporting disruptions" after President Donald Trump vowed to take action against those participating in anti-Israel protests on college campuses. However, the student's identity and nationality were not revealed due to "legal constraints," as more details are awaited.

"We revoked the first visa of an alien who was previously cited for criminal behavior in connection with Hamas-supporting disruptions," a State Department spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday, first obtained by Fox News and later reported by multiple outlets. "This individual was a university student. [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] will proceed with removing this person from the country."

Trump Axes First Visa of Hamas-Supporting Student

It also remains unclear which college the student was enrolled in or the specific protest they were cited for joining. This action comes just days after Trump vowed to cut all federal funding to educational institutions that permit "illegal protests" and to expose and even imprison those instigating unrest.

The president issued this warning as disruptive pro-Hamas demonstrations have erupted on college campuses nationwide.

His administration has also vowed to revoke over $50 million in government contracts from Columbia University, accusing the Ivy League institution of failing to take action against anti-Israel protests on its campus.

Separately, reports surfaced on Thursday that the State Department is planning to use artificial intelligence (AI) to identify foreign nationals in the United States who show support for Hamas, with the goal of revoking their visas.

No Tolerance for Terrorism from Trump's Side

The initiative—called "Catch and Revoke"—will involve officials reviewing social media activity of foreign students on visas to determine if there is any indication of Hamas sympathies following the October 7, 2023, terrorist attack, Axios reported.

"Those who support designated terrorist organizations, including Hamas, threaten our national security. The United States has zero tolerance for foreign visitors who support terrorists," Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared Thursday.

"Violators of US law — including international students — face visa denial or revocation, and deportation."

U.S. college campuses have become a hotbed for anti-Israel demonstrations and unrest, including acts of vandalism, threats targeting Jewish students, and attacks on law enforcement.