Who is Ana Carolina Vieira? Brazilian Swimmer Expelled from Paris Olympics After Sneaking Out of the Olympic Village with Her Boyfriend

Brazilian swimmer Ana Carolina Vieira has been expelled from the Paris Olympics. The 22-year-old was sent back to Brazil after sneaking out of the Olympic Village with her boyfriend and fellow teammate Gabriel Santos to explore Paris nightlife.

Vieira was part of the 4x100m freestyle relay team, which competed on July 27. She finished 12th in the heats, while Santos was eliminated in the men's 4x100 freestyle heats.

The incident occurred on the night of July 26 when Vieira and Santos left the Olympic Village without permission. Both were reprimanded, but only Vieira was asked to leave the games.

The Brazilian Olympic Committee stated that Vieira behaved inappropriately and allegedly abused staff when disciplined. Santos received a warning.

"The athlete Ana Carolina, in a disrespectful and aggressive manner, contested a technical decision," said the Committee. "As a result, Gabriel Santos was given a warning, and Ana Carolina Vieira was dismissed from the delegation. She will return to Brazil immediately."

Gustavo Otsuka, head of Brazil's swimming team, emphasized the seriousness of their mission. "We are here working for Brazil, for the 200 million taxpayers who support us. We can't play around here."

Ana Carolina Vieira, born in 2001, also represented Brazil at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, finishing 12th in the women's 4x100 metre freestyle relay race. This is not the first time Vieira has faced trouble for her behavior; in 2023, she had a dispute with fellow swimmer Jhennifer Conceicao at the Trofeu Brasil competition.

Vieira has filed a harassment complaint within the team and plans to take legal action against her dismissal. She shared her ordeal on Instagram, stating she was sent to the airport without her belongings.

"My things are in the Olympic Village. I went to the airport in shorts. I'm in Portugal, heading to Recife and then to São Paulo. I have filed a harassment complaint, and nothing has been resolved," she said. "I will speak to my lawyers. I promise to tell everything."

This incident followed Vieira posting pictures of her visit to the Eiffel Tower with Santos, triggering the controversy. While Santos apologized, Vieira was sent home for breaking a major rule.