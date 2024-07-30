Southport Attacker Is an Asylum Seeker, Was on MI6 Watch List? Theories Float as Police Arrests 17-Year-Old Suspect

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested hours after two children were stabbed to death and six other injured in a brazen knife attack during a Taylor-Swift themed dance workshop in town of Southport, Merseyside, on Monday. The identity of the suspect has not been revealed by the police yet.

Killer Arrived in a Taxi

In the horrific incident which took place at 11.50 am during a dance and yoga workshop for children, around 25 children, aged between six and eleven, were participating in the event. As reported previously, according to the witnesses, the attackers arrived in a taxi wearing a "black hood" and carrying a knife.

Sky News reported that a teenager was apprehended in the nearby village of Banks. The outlet also mentioned that the police have confirmed the stabbings are not being treated as terror-related. "At this early stage, enquiries are ongoing to establish the motive for this tragic incident and we would urge people not to speculate while the investigation is ongoing," the police was quoted by the outlet.

The police also added that out of the apart from six children, two adults were also injured in the attack. Six of these are fighting for their lives in hospital, as are two adults, who police said 'bravely tried to protect them' from the attack at the Hart Space Studios on Hart Street.

Condolences Pour In

King Charles released a statement saying: 'My wife and I have been profoundly shocked to hear of the utterly horrific incident in Southport today.

'We send out most heartfelt condolences, prayers and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who have so tragically lost their lives, and to all those affected by this truly appalling attack.'