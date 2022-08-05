CWG 2022 India Vs Australia Women's Hockey Semi-Final Live Streaming: How to Watch the Match Online

The Indian women's hockey team so far has had a great campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2022 but they will now face their biggest challenge when they meet Australia in the all-important semi-final on Friday at Birmingham. Australia, the defending champions, on the other hand, are brimming with confidence and go all out for yet another shot at the gold.

India is presently ranked ninth in the world, six rungs below Australia, who are currently the World No 3. India's women will need to outperform Australia to advance to the finals. It won't be an easy task but all hopes will be pinned on the women in blue after their outstanding performance at the Olympics. Here's how to watch the India W vs Australia W Semi-Final match.

Tough Match

The Indian women's hockey team will try to repeat their 2020 Tokyo Olympics feat where they won 1-0 against the mighty Australians in the quarterfinals. India's goal scorer from that game, Gurjit Kaur, is also having a great CWG 2022.

In an earlier game on Wednesday, India's women defeated Canada 3-2 to advance to the semi-finals in a do-or-die match. Indian eves deliver their best when it counts the most. And the same will be expected from them in the semi-final match also.

Salima Tete and Navneep Kaur's goals gave India a 2-0 advantage over Canada at the beginning of the second quarter. Lalremsiami's late goal with only nine minutes left prevented a tie and advanced India to the semifinals.

The only match the Indian women have so far lost in their CWG 2022 campaign was Tuesday's pool A match versus England. They easily trounced Ghana and Wales before beating Canada in a hard-fought contest.

While India's captain Savita hasn't been at her best as the goalie, other standout players for the team include Gurjit Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Tete, and Lalremsiami. In the semi-final game against Australia, India's defenders must avoid the errors that cost them the match against England.

When and Where

The India vs Australia women's hockey semi-final match at the 2022 Commonwealth Games will be played on August 6, Saturday at 12:45 AM IST and on August 5, Friday 8:15 PM GMT. The India vs Australia women's hockey semi-final match will be played at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre.

How to Livestream

The India vs Australia women's hockey semi-final match at Commonwealth Games 2022 will broadcast on Sony Sports Network. The live streaming of India vs Australia women's hockey semi-final match at Commonwealth Games 2022 will be available on Sony LIV app and website in India.