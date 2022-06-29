Who is Amy Kupps? Teacher-Turned-OnlyFans-Star Impregnated by Former Student Won't Abort Child Because She's Catholic

A history teacher-turned-OnlyFans-star has revealed she is pregnant with a former student's baby following a drunken one-night stand.

Amy Kupps, who grabbed headlines last year for hanging up her teaching boots and becoming an OnlyFans model full-time after officials at her North Carolina middle school discovered her raunchy account, revealed on Tuesday that the baby is expected in the fall.

"It's crazy that I'm having a baby with a former student but the same could happen in any profession," the 33-year-old told NeedToKnow.online. "I might get a lot of hate or love from sharing this with the world but I'm a good person and will be a great mother to this child."

Kupps' One-Night Stand with Her Ex-Student

Kupps said she first met the unnamed former student back in 2016 when he was 16 years old. The man is now 22 years old and in college.

The erotic former educator says she was out with friends at a nightclub late last year when she noticed a younger man giving her the eye â€” but had no idea it was one of her old students. The pair went home together and it wasn't until the next morning, when the man referred to her as "Miss Kupps," that she realized who he was.

"He told me he was a former student of mine and even pulled out his yearbook to prove it," Kupps recalled. "I was shocked. Let me be clear: I had no idea he was a former student and if I had known, I wouldn't have gone home with him."

Although she enjoyed her "wild drunken night" with the former student, Kupps claims she was embarrassed to have hooked up with a one-time pupil and left his home intending never to see him again. However, just weeks later she found out she was pregnant.

'I'm Going to Care for this Baby'

"When the pregnancy test showed up as positive, I was speechless," Kupps declared. "I'm a devout Catholic so abortion isn't an option for me â€” though I support other women's right to do as they please with their bodies."

Kupps â€” who is already a mom to a son, 8, and a daughter, 10 â€” told NeedToKnow.online that the former student was "scared" when she told him she was keeping the baby. "I've told him he doesn't have to worry because I'm financially stable and I don't want a relationship with him," she explained. "I'm going to care for this baby on my own and we've both been content to go our separate ways."

"His family has no idea, they would be so disappointed," Kupps continued. "If he feels ready in the future, he is welcome to meet his baby. He has a lot of good years ahead of him that he should enjoy. I certainly enjoyed my 20s."

The bombshell brunette has continued to rake in cash via OnlyFans during her pregnancy and says most of her fans haven't even realized she's expecting. "I'm so small and pretty athletic still, I work out daily so I'm not really showing that much," she stated. "[But] My breasts have grown considerably and I get a lot of comments about that."

Kupps added that she's excited to welcome the baby into this world. "When life throws us a curveball, you have to take a swing," she said. "I'm excited to see what the future brings."