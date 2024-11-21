Who is Altam Beezley? Hacker Exposes Shocking Testimony in Matt Gaetz Scandal, Allegations of Underage Sex and Drug Ties Revealed

A hacker has reportedly gained access to a computer file containing testimony from a woman who claims she had sex with former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz when she was 17. According to the New York Times, the file, which has not been publicly released, was stolen from a secure link shared by lawyers representing women who have accused Gaetz of sexual misconduct and drug-related offenses, allegations he denies.

The file includes 24 exhibits, with the most damaging being testimony from the woman, who alleges that Gaetz had sex with her in 2017 when she was underage. Additionally, the file contains testimony from another woman who claims to have witnessed the encounter. This allegation was initially reported by ABC News over the weekend.

The hacker, using the name Altam Beezley, accessed the file at 1:23 p.m. ET on Monday. Efforts to contact Beezley by email resulted in a bounceback message, suggesting a fake email address was used.

Matt Gaetz, who was recently nominated by President-elect Donald Trump for Attorney General, has faced constant media scrutiny over these allegations. Gaetz resigned from Congress shortly after the nomination, raising further questions about his legal career.

Gaetz was under investigation by the House Committee on Ethics for allegations of sexual misconduct and drug use, but it remains unclear whether the findings of that inquiry will be made public. Despite these ongoing investigations, Gaetz has not been charged with any crimes.

The leaked documents appear to stem from a civil lawsuit filed by Gaetz's associate, Christopher Dorworth, and are separate from the House Ethics investigation. The file includes statements from Dorworth, his wife, and Michael Fischer, Gaetz's former campaign treasurer. It also contains gate logs from a 2017 party, which is central to the allegations.

Fox News host Trey Gowdy has also spoken out against Gaetz's Attorney General nomination, warning that using the justice system as a political weapon could backfire.

As the situation unfolds, the hacker's actions have added fuel to the ongoing controversy surrounding Gaetz. It remains to be seen whether the stolen files will be made public, but their potential impact could be significant for the former congressman.