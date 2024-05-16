Renowned Magician David Copperfield Faces Allegations of Sexual Misconduct by 16 Women

A recent investigation by The Guardian US newspaper has brought to light allegations against famed illusionist David Copperfield. Sixteen women have come forward accusing him of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior spanning several decades, from the late 1980s to 2014.

The accusations include claims that Copperfield drugged three women before engaging in sexual acts with them, leaving them unable to give consent. Shockingly, over half of the alleged incidents reportedly occurred when the victims were under 18 years old, with some claiming they were as young as 15. However, it's unclear whether Copperfield was aware of their ages at the time.

In response to these accusations, Copperfield's legal team vehemently denied the claims, labeling them as "false and entirely without foundation." They assert that Copperfield has never engaged in inappropriate behavior, particularly with minors, and describe him as a respectful and kind individual.

One victim, using the alias Gillian, recounted an encounter with Copperfield in 1993, alleging that she was drugged during their meeting. Another victim claimed to have been 15 years old when Copperfield initiated contact, ultimately engaging in consensual sexual relations when she turned 18.

Further allegations include instances where Copperfield allegedly groped women or engaged in inappropriate touching during live performances. One victim claimed Copperfield squeezed her breast during a 2014 performance at the MGM Grand casino-hotel.

Despite these allegations, authorities were unable to pursue charges due to insufficient evidence. Additionally, Copperfield's association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has drawn scrutiny, though Copperfield denies any involvement in Epstein's crimes.

Copperfield's legal team maintains that he was unaware of Epstein's actions and learned about them through the media like everyone else. The magician remains adamant in his denial of any wrongdoing amidst these allegations.