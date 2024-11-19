Who Is Sean Duffy? Trump Picks Fox News Host and Former 'Real World' Star for Transportation Secretary

President-elect Donald Trump revealed on Monday his decision to appoint former Wisconsin Representative and Fox Business host Sean Duffy as the secretary of transportation. Trump, 78, has turned to Fox News' roster of talent once again, appointing 53-year-old Duffy to a key role in his administration.

Duffy, a former prosecutor and representative of Wisconsin's 7th District for more than eight years, is a contributor on Fox News and co-host of the Fox Business Network's evening show, "The Bottom Line." A father of nine, Duffy shot to stardom in the 1990s with his appearance on MTV's "The Real World." The Congressman is set to replace Pete Buttigieg in his new role.

In a New and Responsible Role

Duffy met his wife, fellow Fox News personality Rachel Campos-Duffy, in 1998 on the reality series "Road Rules: All Stars." Rachel co-hosts Fox & Friends Weekend.

On his show, Duffy has openly criticized current Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, particularly over the airline travel disruptions that occurred during his tenure in 2022.

"Admired across the aisle, Sean worked with Democrats to clear extensive Legislative hurdles to build the largest road and bridge project in Minnesota History," Trump said in a statement, seemingly referring to the St. Croix Crossing connecting Minnesota and Wisconsin.

"The husband of a wonderful woman, Rachel Campos-Duffy, a STAR on Fox News, and the father of nine incredible children, Sean knows how important it is for families to be able to travel safely, and with peace of mind."

After the announcement, Fox News praised Duffy, saying that he had provided "valuable insights and analysis" during his time with the network.

"As Duffy departs FOX News Media effective today, we wish him the best of luck in his return to Washington. Moving forward, 'The Bottom Line' will continue with Dagen McDowell joined by rotating co-hosts," a spokesperson from the network told The New York Post.

An Eventful Career

Duffy is a star in his own right. After moving on from his reality TV career, Duffy shifted his focus to politics and public service. In 2010, he was elected to represent Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

He held the position until 2019, when he decided to step down to dedicate more time to his family.

Duffy joined Fox News as a contributor in 2020 and, by 2023, began co-hosting the Fox Business show "The Bottom Line" alongside Dagen McDowell.

However, Duffy has lately been missing from his usual anchoring duties.

Sharp-eyed media watchers noted that in the days leading up to the announcement, Duffy was absent from his regular 6 p.m. program, with a substitute anchor stepping in.

On Monday, during the Fox Business show, the stand-in host revealed that Duffy had been chosen as the next Transportation Secretary.

Last week, Trump revealed that Pete Hegseth, a member of the Army National Guard and co-host of "Fox & Friends Weekend", was his choice for Secretary of Defense.

During his four years out of office, Trump occasionally criticized his last Transportation Secretary, Elaine Chao, who is married to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

This time, Trump appears especially focused on filling his administration with loyal allies who share his vision for challenging the establishment.

"[Duffy] will prioritize Excellence, Competence, Competitiveness and Beauty when rebuilding America's highways, tunnels, bridges and airports. He will ensure our ports and dams serve our Economy without compromising our National Security, and he will make our skies safe again by eliminating DEI for pilots and air traffic controllers," Trump added.