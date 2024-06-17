Who is Alexus Tanielle Nelson? US 'Monster Mother' Gets 84 Years in Prison for Killing 5-Year-Old Daughter

A US woman Alexus Tanielle Nelson, 28, received an 84-year prison sentence on Wednesday after pleading guilty to the murder of her 5-year-old daughter. The child, reported missing over a year ago, was found dead in Nelson's apartment days after the initial report.

Nelson admitted to multiple charges: second-degree murder, tampering with a deceased body, and attempting to influence a public servant. She was sentenced to 48 years for the murder charge, 24 years for tampering with a deceased body, and 12 years for attempting to influence a public servant, totaling 84 years.

The investigation began when Nelson's mother contacted the Aurora Police Department, requesting a welfare check on her granddaughter. Nelson had claimed she gave the child up for adoption, raising suspicions. Upon arrival, Nelson reiterated her story to the police, stating she had surrendered her child to an adoption agency. However, when police contacted the named agency, they found no records of Nelson or her daughter.

Subsequently, police obtained a search warrant for Nelson's apartment. The search led to a gruesome discovery: the child's charred remains were found hidden in a closet. Additionally, bone fragments mixed with ashes were discovered in the fireplace.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Kathleen Tierney expressed deep sorrow and outrage over the case, stating, "It's both heartbreaking and appalling that a mother would kill her own child and then fabricate an adoption story to make her family believe the child was alive and well."

District Attorney John Kellner also condemned Nelson's actions. He emphasized that despite being aware of adoption programs, Nelson chose a different, tragic path. "While there is no way to fully comprehend what turned this mother into a monster, she deserves to spend several decades behind bars for the unspeakable crime she committed," Kellner stated.

The community has been shaken by the details of this case. The severity of Nelson's sentence reflects the gravity of her crimes. Authorities hope it serves as a stern warning and a reminder of the importance of safeguarding children.