Who is Alyssa Jane Venable? Police Captures 23-Year-Old US Woman on the Run After Allegedly Killing 3 Elderly Roommates

Authorities in Virginia are urgently searching for a 23-year-old woman wanted in connection with the deaths of her three elderly roommates. The Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a home in Fredericksburg on Tuesday night for a welfare check. Upon arrival, they found two men and a woman deceased with apparent upper body trauma, according to a social media post by the sheriff's office on Wednesday.

Investigators quickly identified the suspect as Alyssa Jane Venable, the roommates' 23-year-old cohabitant. Venable is currently wanted on three counts of second-degree murder and one firearms charge. Detectives stated on Thursday that they are still actively looking for Venable and are following multiple leads regarding her whereabouts.

The victims have been identified by the sheriff's office as Robert John McGuire, 77; Gregory Scott Powell, 60; and Carol Anne Reese, 65. Details about how Venable came to live with the victims have not been disclosed. A spokesperson for the sheriff's office did not immediately respond to requests for additional information.

Court records indicate that Venable was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery in May of this year. The public defender's office in Fredericksburg, which is listed as her legal representative in that case, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. An email was sent to the office seeking more information.

The discovery of the three bodies has shocked the local community. Neighbors expressed their disbelief and sadness over the incident, noting that the neighborhood is usually very quiet and safe. The sheriff's office has urged anyone with information on Venable's location to come forward and assist with the investigation.

Efforts to locate Venable have been extensive, with authorities utilizing various resources and following up on multiple tips. The sheriff's office has emphasized the urgency of the situation, considering the nature of the charges against Venable. Local law enforcement agencies are collaborating closely to track down the suspect.

As the search continues, the community remains on edge, hoping for a swift resolution. The sheriff's office is committed to bringing Venable into custody and ensuring justice for the three victims. The investigation remains ongoing, and further updates will be provided as new information becomes available.