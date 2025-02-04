Who Is Alexis Wilkins? Trump's FBI Nominee Kash Patel's Girlfriend is Country Music Singer Who Has a New Role on Capitol Hill

Kash Patel, President Donald Trump's nominee for FBI director, attended his Senate confirmation hearing last week. He was joined by a group of close friends and family members, who sat in the front row. Among them were Alina Habba, Ric Grenell, the Special Presidential Envoy for Special Missions.

Also present were Patel's sister and parents, who traveled from India. And one glamorous mystery woman seated behind Patel in a display of support has been identified as his girlfriend—country music singer Alexis Wilkins, the Daily Mail reported. An insider who spoke to the outlet, said, Patel, 44, first met Wilkins, 26, at a conservative ReAwaken America event in October 2022.

The Spy Who Loves Her

The two began dating a few months later, in January 2023. Patel's confirmation hearing on Thursday sparked a surge in online searches about his relationship status, disappointing many MAGA supporters who had been curious if he was single.

Although Patel has never been married, he and Wilkins have been together for over two years and are committed to their relationship.

However, the couple is preparing to relocate to Washington, D.C., together, the Daily Mail reported.

Despite the move, Wilkins has no plans to give up her country music career. However, she has also taken a new role on Capitol Hill as press secretary for Rep. Abe Hamadeh (R-Ariz.).

Wilkins plans to split her time between Washington, D.C., and Nashville despite her new position in the Senate. She also plans to maintain her home in the heart of the country music scene.

Originally from Arkansas, Wilkins spent part of her childhood living in England and Switzerland.

As a Nashville-based country singer, she has had the opportunity to open for God Bless the U.S.A. singer Lee Greenwood—one of Trump's favorites—as well as Sara Evans during her tour.

In addition, Wilkins has shared the stage with other well-known artists, including Joe Nichols, Aaron Lewis, Curtis Grimes, and RaeLynn.

Star in Her Own Right

An independent musician, she achieved major success on iTunes, with her Veterans Day single "Stand" and debut EP Grit both reaching the top ten. She collaborates with Warrior Rounds, an organization that partners with veterans to create music for their community. However, she remains unsigned to a record label.

Her dedication to supporting veterans is evident in her work. She has performed for patients at Veterans Affairs (VA) hospitals, and her project Stand is specifically designed to benefit veterans.

Beyond her music career, Wilkins has also gained recognition in conservative circles in recent years.

Wilkins spoke at Young America's Foundation (YAF) events and has also addressed audiences at the Reagan Ranch in California. Additionally, she collaborates with the John Wayne Cancer Foundation.

As a conservative media personality, Wilkins contributes to PragerU as a speaker and commentator. She also hosts a podcast called Between the Headlines, which she releases on Rumble, a video-sharing platform created as an alternative to YouTube due to concerns over censorship.

She is also involved with the NRA Country program, which includes country music artists who advocate for the Second Amendment. According to the National Rifle Association, NRA Country is a lifestyle brand designed to connect country musicians with its members.