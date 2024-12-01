Trump Nominates Kash Patel as FBI Director for His Unwavering Loyalty, Throwing Christopher Wray Out of Job Prematurely

President-elect Donald Trump has picked Kash Patel to head the FBI, filling one of the few remaining presidentially appointed roles just two months ahead of his inauguration. The surprise decision by Trump places current FBI Director Christopher Wray's tenure on the chopping block, potentially ending his term prematurely.

The President-elect announced his decision on Saturday via his Truth Social platform, praising Patel as "a brilliant lawyer, investigator, and 'America First' fighter." Patel had been vying for the role against former FBI agent and congressman Mike Rogers for a while now. However, Rogers was dismissed as a candidate last week after he was opposed by several MAGA-aligned Republicans in Trump's circle.

Patel Is the New Boss

"He played a pivotal role in uncovering the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, standing as an advocate for truth, accountability, and the Constitution," Trump wrote on Truth Social Saturday night.

"This FBI will end the growing crime epidemic in America, dismantle the migrant criminal gangs, and stop the evil scourge of human and drug trafficking across the Border. Kash will work under our great Attorney General, Pam Bondi, to bring back Fidelity, Bravery, and Integrity to the FBI," he added.

Patel is the latest addition to a lineup of controversial cabinet nominees by Trump, who are expected to face strong opposition from Democrats during Senate confirmation hearings. The list also includes Pete Hegseth, nominated for Secretary of Defense, and RFK Jr., proposed as Secretary of Health and Human Services.

The announcement follows years of tension between Trump and Wray, whom Trump had appointed as FBI director in August 2017 after dismissing James Comey.

Wray drew Trump's ire for what the 78-year-old perceived as politically motivated investigations against him.

These included the Mar-a-Lago raid, which led to Trump being charged with allegedly retaining classified documents, and Wray's questioning of whether Trump had been shot in the ear during an attempted assassination at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Trump argued that Wray's comments proved that "he knows nothing about the terrorists and other criminals pouring into our Country at record levels."

Trump Loyalist

Trump also has accused Wray of "lying to Congress" regarding his knowledge of President Joe Biden's cognitive and physical health issues.

To make way for Patel, Wray, whose 10-year term runs until 2027, would need to either step down or be removed from his position.

Patel brings extensive experience to the table, having worked as a former public defender and an attorney in the US Justice Department's national security division. He also held various intelligence and national security positions during Trump's first term in office.

A prominent favorite among MAGA supporters, Patel is seen as a strong contender to reform the bureau and counter its perceived targeting of conservatives during the Trump era.

Hailing from New York, Patel is widely considered for his unwavering loyalty to Trump—a trait that has drawn criticism from the left despite serving as a National Security Council official, senior advisor to the acting Director of National Intelligence, and chief of staff to the acting Secretary of Defense.

"[T]he FBI has become so thoroughly compromised that it will remain a threat to the people unless drastic measures are taken," Patel wrote in his book, "Government Gangsters," which Trump lauded as a "blueprint" for his next term.