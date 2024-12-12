FBI Director Christopher Wray announced on Wednesday that he was resigning -- long before the end of his 10-year term -- and just days after Republicans voiced concerns about their confidence in his leadership. In a statement to FBI staff, Wray shared the news, emphasizing the critical role of protecting and "upholding the Constitution" during his farewell speech.

Wray, 57, told the FBI staff that, "after weeks of careful thought," he had decided to step down in January at the end of the current administration. His decision comes amidst mounting pressure from GOP senators and President-elect Donald Trump. Wray is likely to be to replaced by Trump nominee Kash Patel.

End of the Journey

"My goal is to keep the focus on our mission — the indispensable work you're doing on behalf of the American people every day," he said. "In my view, this is the best way to avoid dragging the bureau deeper into the fray, while reinforcing the values and principles that are so important to how we do our work."

"It should go without saying, but I'll say it anyway — this is not easy for me. I love this place, I love our mission, and I love our people — but my focus is, and always has been, on us and doing what's right for the FBI," he added.

"What absolutely cannot, must not change is our commitment to doing the right thing, the right way, every time," Wray also said. "Our adherence to our core values, our dedication to independence and objectivity, and our defense of the rule of law — those fundamental aspects of who we are must never change."

Wray, seven years into his 10-year term, was appointed by Trump in 2017 after the former president abruptly fired his predecessor, James Comey, cutting his tenure short.

Wray had previously served as legal counsel for former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie during the Bridgegate scandal, which led the once Trump ally-turned-adversary to recommend him for the role.

Trump's Wrath

Frustrated by the 2022 FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago to recover classified documents and other disputes, Trump made it clear that Wray needed to resign or get fired. For days, Wray had been confiding in close associates about his decision to step down.

During the town hall, Wray made no mention of Kash Patel, the who Trump, 78, has selected to take over leadership of the bureau.

"I look forward to a very smooth transition at the FBI and I'll be ready to go on day one," Patel told reporters on Capitol Hill in reaction to Wray's announcement.

Trump responded with significantly less diplomacy.

"The resignation of Christopher Wray is a great day for America as it will end the Weaponization of what has become known as the United States Department of Injustice," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "I just don't know what happened to him."

Trump added, "under the leadership of Christopher Wray, the FBI illegally raided my home, without cause, worked diligently on illegally impeaching and indicting me, and has done everything else to interfere with the success and future of America."

The FBI itself does not indict individuals; its role is to conduct investigations, which prosecutors in the Justice Department or other agencies then use to press charges. Moreover, it was Congress that impeached Trump twice, although he was acquitted in both instances. The FBI has no authority to impeach a U.S. president.