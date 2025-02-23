Who Is Alexis Wilkins? Trump FBI Director Kash Patel Dating Country Music Singer Turned Conservative Icon

FBI Director Kash Patel was accompanied by a striking mystery woman during his confirmation hearing, who has been revealed to be his girlfriend, country singer and Republican press secretary Alexis Wilkins. Wilkins, whose appearance sparked public curiosity, stood beside Patel during his swearing-in ceremony.

Wearing a all-white gown, she captivated attendees with her poise and charm. Meanwhile, Patel used his speech to share his journey as a first-generation Indian American fulfilling the American Dream. He said, "You have written everything you possibly can about me that is fake, malicious, slanderous and defamatory. Keep it coming, bring it on and leave the men and women in the FBI out of it."

Perfect Match

Wilkins, 26, praised Patel, 44, emphasizing his dedication and compassion. "Everything else — political — aside, this man is the most loyal, the most kind, the most caring person... I'm gonna cry," she told the media before Patel kissed her forehead.

She recounted a conversation with former President Trump, who asked, "Kash is loyal, right?"—to which she firmly replied, "Absolutely."

The two began dating a few months later, in January 2023. Patel's swearing in ceremony on Saturday sparked a surge in online searches about his relationship status, disappointing many MAGA supporters who had been curious if he was single.

Although Patel has never been married, he and Wilkins have been together for over two years and are committed to their relationship.

However, the couple is preparing to relocate to Washington, D.C., together, the Daily Mail reported.

Despite the move, Wilkins has no plans to give up her country music career. However, she has also taken a new role on Capitol Hill as press secretary for Rep. Abe Hamadeh (R-Ariz.).

Wilkins plans to split her time between Washington, D.C., and Nashville despite her new position in the Senate. She also plans to maintain her home in the heart of the country music scene.

Originally from Arkansas, Wilkins spent part of her childhood living in England and Switzerland.

As a Nashville-based country singer, she has had the opportunity to open for God Bless the U.S.A. singer Lee Greenwood—one of Trump's favorites—as well as Sara Evans during her tour.

In addition, Wilkins has shared the stage with other well-known artists, including Joe Nichols, Aaron Lewis, Curtis Grimes, and RaeLynn.

Embarking on a New Journey

An independent musician, she achieved major success on iTunes, with her Veterans Day single "Stand" and debut EP Grit both reaching the top ten. She collaborates with Warrior Rounds, an organization that partners with veterans to create music for their community. However, she remains unsigned to a record label.

Her dedication to supporting veterans is evident in her work. She has performed for patients at Veterans Affairs (VA) hospitals, and her project Stand is specifically designed to benefit veterans.

Beyond her music career, Wilkins has also gained recognition in conservative circles in recent years.

Wilkins spoke at Young America's Foundation (YAF) events and has also addressed audiences at the Reagan Ranch in California. Additionally, she collaborates with the John Wayne Cancer Foundation.

As a conservative media personality, Wilkins contributes to PragerU as a speaker and commentator. She also hosts a podcast called Between the Headlines, which she releases on Rumble, a video-sharing platform created as an alternative to YouTube due to concerns over censorship.

She is also involved with the NRA Country program, which includes country music artists who advocate for the Second Amendment. According to the National Rifle Association, NRA Country is a lifestyle brand designed to connect country musicians with its members.