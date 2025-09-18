Who Is Alexis Von Yates? Florida Nurse Gets Jail Time After She Was Caught by Husband Having Sexual Encounter with Teen Stepson

A Florida nurse has been sentenced to two years in prison after her husband caught her having sex with his 15-year-old son, with the boy's stepmother labeling her an "incestuous pedophile." Alexis Von Yates, now 35, preyed on her stepson while they were watching a horror movie together last July when the boy was visiting his father in Ocala, according to the arrest warrant.

The nurse, who has since been fired, told the boy she was "horny" because she hadn't had "sex in two weeks" and was "on her period." This made the boy strip her and have sex with her while his younger brothers slept in the next room.

Sex-Starved Stepmom

The boy later recalled that during the encounter, his stepmother repeatedly moaned phrases like "Oh f–k" and "This is so bad." The two believed the boy's father — Yates' husband, Frank, who works as a lineman — would be gone all night but he ended up walking in and catching them in the act, according to the affidavit.

The teen bolted from the living room to the bathroom with his pants still down around his legs, while his stepmother, completely naked, tried to cover herself with a blanket that only hid her lower half.

Shocked, the father demanded, "What the f–k is going on?" before quickly taking his son out of the house.

Von Yates was initially charged with sexual battery by a person in a position of familial authority — a first-degree felony that could have meant life in prison and a $10,000 fine.

However, last month, she accepted a plea deal and entered a no-contest plea to the reduced charge of lewd and lascivious battery on a child between 12 and 16 years old.

Punished for Her Shameful Actions

Von Yates appeared expressionless, dressed in a black turtleneck and wearing makeup, as she was sentenced to two years in prison on Tuesday. Along with the prison term, she was ordered to complete 200 hours of community service and pay fines and court costs.

Judge Timothy McCourt of Florida's Fifth Judicial Circuit said he approved the plea deal — which greatly reduced her potential sentence — because both the boy and his mother were "one hundred percent in agreement with the sentencing."

During the hearing, the boy's angry mother blasted Von Yates, calling her an "incestuous pedophile" who had groomed and taken advantage of her son.

The boy's mother went on to call Von Yates a "coward" who showed no remorse for her "despicable actions," adding that the abuse had shattered her son's relationship with his father, who hasn't spoken to him since.

Before being handcuffed and led out of the courtroom, Von Yates was also ordered to have no contact with the boy.

She had already been stripped of her nursing license following her arrest in November.