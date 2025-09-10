Trump Fumes at Epstein Birthday Card with Rude Drawing of Woman Signed by Big Names Including Clinton as White House Calls It Fake News

The White House rubbished the release of President Trump's alleged birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein as "FAKE NEWS," even as other well-known figures were revealed in a book commemorating the late pedophile's 50th birthday in 2003. Social media has gone viral with the claim since then.

The full book, which had been provided to Congress by Epstein's estate, was made public by the Republican-led House Oversight Committee on Monday evening, after Democrats on the panel had only released the page showing Trump. Trump, 79, told NBC News Tuesday morning, "I don't comment on something that's a dead issue ... I gave all comments to the staff. It's a dead issue."

Trump Fuming After Allegations

Trump previously denied having created the page in Epstein's birthday book, which allegedly included a rough outline of a woman's naked body and the words, "may every day be another wonderful secret." He is suing News Corp, the parent company of The New York Post, after the Wall Street Journal first reported the illustration in July, the New York Post reported.

Trump's top spokespeople claimed that the signature did not appear to be the president's, though the Journal suggested it resembled some of his earlier autographs.

"The latest piece published by the Wall Street Journal PROVES this entire 'Birthday Card' story is false," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt tweeted Monday.

"As I have said all along, it's very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it. President Trump's legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation. Furthermore, the 'reporter' ... who wrote this hatchet job reached out for comment at the EXACT same minute he published his story giving us no time to respond. This is FAKE NEWS to perpetuate the Democrat Epstein Hoax!"

Trump ended his association with Epstein in the mid-2000s — before Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to Florida charges of soliciting sex from a minor, serving 13 months, much of it on work release. The president later revealed that their falling-out was sparked by Epstein recruiting masseuses from Mar-a-Lago.

Other submissions allegedly compiled by Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell included a note from Bill Clinton praising Epstein for his "childlike curiosity, the drive to make a difference, and the wealth of friends."

Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence, claimed that several powerful men, including Trump — from whom she is seeking a pardon — were never inappropriate.

Epstein attorney Alan Dershowitz, then a Harvard Law professor, reportedly wrote: "As a birthday gift to you, I managed to obtain an early version of the Vanity Unfair article. I talked them into changing the focus from you to Bill Clinton."

Several entries in the birthday book reportedly made light of Epstein's attraction to underage girls. One unsigned illustration showed Epstein offering a lollipop and balloons to schoolchildren. Harvard's Henry Rosovsky allegedly contributed a fingerprint-style impression of a woman's breast, captioned: "Specially commissioned by Henry Rosovsky in honor of Jeffrey Epstein's 50th barfday [sic]."

In Bad Taste

Other alleged submissions included Les Wexner, former CEO of Victoria's Secret, who allegedly submitted an image of a breast with the note, "what you want," and Peter Mandelson, the British ambassador to the U.S., who allegedly posed in a bathrobe beside Epstein with a note calling the financier "my best pal."

Mandelson's spokesperson told the BBC he "very much regrets ever having been introduced to Epstein."

Businessman Joel Pashcow, a Mar-a-Lago member, allegedly submitted a mocked-up image showing Epstein holding a giant check selling a "fully depreciated" woman "to Donald Trump for $22,500."

The woman in the image reportedly cut ties with Epstein around 1997 and had no romantic relationship with Epstein or Trump; her lawyer called the note a "disgusting and deeply disturbing hoax."

Mort Zuckerman, former owner of the New York Daily News, allegedly submitted a note referencing Epstein's mysterious career, including rumors of espionage, citing his "vital statistics, his birthday (23rd), his date of birth (July 11), his country of birth (Lichtenstein), his family life (wife, 3 children), and his profession."

Other alleged contributors to Epstein's book included musicians, business leaders, and science figures, such as Ron Altbach, Leon Black, Jean-Luc Brunel, Bill Elkus, Bran Ferren, Henry Jarecki, Nathan Myhrvold, Alberto Pinto, Stuart Pivar, and several unnamed or redacted entries. Business associates reportedly included Ace Greenberg, Jimmy Cayne, Ted Serure, Elliot Wolk, and Ira Zicherman.

Epstein, who died in his Manhattan jail cell on August 10, 2019, returned to the headlines this year after Attorney General Pam Bondi ordered a review of documents from the case.

Bondi later released a memo on July 7 stating there was no "client list" and, while the DOJ acknowledged Epstein victimized over 1,000 women and girls, there was no "evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties."