Cleo Glyde: Former Model Shares How Jeffrey Epstein Made Her Parade Like a Trophy in Front of Donald Trump Who Was 'Gracious'

A former model has claimed that Jeffrey Epstein once made her wear a nurse's outfit when he took her to meet Donald Trump for the first time. Cleo Glyde, who spent time in Epstein's social circle during the 1980s and 90s, told The Daily Beast podcast that Epstein paraded her and a close friend in front of Donald Trump, treating them like "trophies on display."

"I had this white wrapover dress and [Epstein] said, 'you look just like a nurse in that...why don't we both go over to Donald's and you'll both look like nurses,'" Glyde recalled the late pedophile saying before he paraded the model in front of Trump.

Pleasant Experience with Trump

Back then, Glyde brushed it off as "a bit of fun," but looking back now, she describes the experience as deeply "mortifying." So, the trio left Epstein's East 71st Street apartment and headed over 20 blocks to Trump Tower in Midtown.

When they got there, Glyde recalled that Trump "smiled and laughed," but not in a way that made her feel uneasy. She remembered him as being "gracious" and even offering her a drink.

"There wasn't anything seedy or sexual or weird apart from the aspect of us being trophies on display," she said.

Glyde described Trump as a "Macy's Day Parade float of a man," a larger-than-life presence in New York at the time, though she said he had a strong urge to boast about expensive things he had bought.

"He was really invested in us knowing about, 'I bought this, I got that, I paid the most at the auction.' You know, he was really really invested in making a good impression, which I found startling," Glyde said.

"I just could not believe that chasm of need in him. It really blew my mind," she added.

Epstein, she recalled, appeared almost giddy about introducing the two women to one of his high-profile friends.

"Jeffrey was kind of a bit boasty about knowing Donald. Donald was much more famous than him at that time, and so I think he loved accentuating that connection," she said. "He was probably showing off Donald to us and us to Donald."

She also noted that Trump and Epstein appeared to share a "warm and friendly" relationship.

White House Refutes Claim

When reached by the Daily Mail, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson dismissed Glyde's account as "fake news." "The Fake News continues playing into the hands of the Democrat Hoax trying to link President Trump and Epstein. It's not news that Epstein knew Donald Trump, because Donald Trump kicked Epstein out of his club for being a creep," Jackson said.

"Democrats and the media knew about Epstein and his victims for years and did nothing to help them while President Trump was calling for transparency, and is now delivering on it with thousands of pages of documents," she continued.

Trump's MAGA supporters have been lashing out at the Department of Justice, frustrated that while it released tens of thousands of pages tied to the Epstein investigation, most of it was heavily redacted or simply repeated what was already public.

The DOJ has also maintained there is no "client list," no proof Epstein blackmailed the rich and powerful, and once again stood by its conclusion that he died by suicide while awaiting trial.

Glyde says she is among Epstein's more than 1,000 victims, a number the DOJ itself has cited. She told The Daily Beast podcast that he once groped her aboard his private plane.