Kristin Cabot: Coldplay HR Boss Who Was Caught Kissing Her Boss Files for Divorce as Husband Is In No Mood to Allow Her

Her marriage has officially ended with her millionaire husband. Kristin Cabot, the 52-year-old HR executive who made headlines after being caught on the Coldplay Kiss-Cam with her boss, has filed for divorce from her husband, Andrew Cabot. The filing came less than a month after the viral scandal, which sent shockwaves through both her personal and professional life.

Those close to Andrew have described the split as nothing short of "karma," according to a report. Paperwork viewed by the Daily Mail shows Kristin submitted the petition on August 13 at a court in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, ending the pair's marriage just months after they purchased a $2.2 million home.

No More Staying Together

The couple's relationship had already been faltering before the scandal broke. Andrew Cabot, who was on a business trip to Japan during the infamous concert, reportedly kept his composure when told about his wife's public display.

"I texted Andrew right after it happened, and he said: 'Her life is nothing to do with me,' and said they were separating," his ex-wife, Julia Cabot, told the Daily Mail.

Julia, a 63-year-old yoga teacher, added: "He's saying it has nothing to do with him, even though they were married and shared a house. But then, the only thing he cares about is money."

"I wouldn't say he's husband material," Julia continued. "But she doesn't seem like wife material either."

According to court documents, this is Andrew Cabot's third divorce. The CEO of Privateer Rum comes from what Julia described as a "Boston Brahmin" family, one of the city's oldest and wealthiest lineages. Kristin's divorce petition marks her second split.

Julia claims she wasn't surprised by the turn of events. "That's why after it happened, I got loads of texts from people with that word: karma. It was like: what you give, you get. Personally, I don't think he's affected by what happened at all. I don't think his feelings are hurt. He's probably embarrassed, if anything."

She added: "He's a Boston Brahmin, that's their code: 'This isn't anything to do with me.' His ego is too big to be affected by this and the only thing that he's bummed about is that he was embarrassed. He's not a nice person. Now something not nice happened to him."

No More Love

Sources close to the family suggested that claims of a crumbling marriage may be a way to save face. "The family is now saying they have been having marriage troubles for several months and were discussing separating, which I find interesting since, as of a month ago, they were saying how in love they are," one insider told the Daily Mail.

The reason behind Kristin and Andrew's divorce is unclear. But Julia's own battle with the rum mogul offers a glimpse into how contentious things might get.

Their split dragged on for two years, with Andrew citing an "irretrievable breakdown" of their marriage. Julia contested the claim, eventually walking away with $1 million, a $1.9 million home, and a Jaguar.