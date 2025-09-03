Who Is Alexis Lewis? NJ Sen. Cory Booker Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Who Has Striking Resemblance to His Former Flame Rosario Dawson

Senator Cory Booker is excited after announcing his engagement to his girlfriend, Alexis Lewis, on Instagram Tuesday afternoon, with the internet already buzzing about his girlfriend's striking to his famous ex-partner. "Alexis is one of the greatest unearned blessings of my life." the New Jersey Democrat wrote.

"She has transformed me, helping me to ground and center my inner life, and discover the joys of building a nurturing home with someone you love. I'm thrilled to share: Alexis and I are engaged. I am savoring the soul-affirming wonder of everyday life with my partner, best friend, and now my fiancée," Booker continued as eh praised Lewis for accepting his proposal.

New Love Reminding of Old Flame

Booker, 56, and Lewis have been dating for roughly a year and a half and share a home in Washington, DC, he told the Washington Examiner earlier this month. Lewis works for a real estate investment company, according to a spokesperson of Booker.

Booker had earlier been in a high-profile relationship with actress Rosario Dawson from 2019 to 2022. The couple lived together for a period but eventually ended their romance, reportedly staying on friendly terms.

Several social media users quickly pointed out Lewis's striking resemblance to actress Rosario Dawson. "Congratulations...but you definitely have a type...literally thought she was Rosario!" one Instagram user said of his Hollywood doppelgänger bride-to-be.

X user @kushibo wrote "Am I the only one noticing how similar Cory Booker's fiancée looks to his longtime ex-girlfriend, Rosario Dawson?"

"Literally came here looking for this comment. Could definitely be sisters!" another userw wrote.

"So call her "Nosario Dawson"or "Rosario Fauxson"?", remarked x user @a_smyth. Several other social media users called Lewis "temu Rosario", referring her to the cheap Chinese online retailer.

Not Forgetting His Old Love

Booker announced the engagement by posting several smiling photos of the couple during a recent vacation in Hawaii, one of which showed the senator on one knee holding out a ring box to Lewis.

Dawson, 46, and Booker ended their relationship in 2022 but have reportedly stayed close friends, according to People that same year.

Booker, who has represented New Jersey in the U.S. Senate since 2013, was mocked last month after accusing fellow Democrats of being "complicit" with the Trump administration for backing a set of bills designed to increase funding for law enforcement.

"That is complicity with an authoritarian leader who is trashing our country," Booker said. "It is time for Democrats to have a backbone. It's time for us to fight. It's time for us to draw a line, and when it comes to the safety of my state being denied these grants, that's why I'm standing here," he said from the Senate floor.

In April, Booker made history with the longest speech ever delivered in the Senate, claiming he went without food or water while giving a meandering 25-hour address.

Just weeks later, St. Martin's Press revealed plans to release Stand, a book positioned as a follow-up to his record-setting Senate speech — a move that led some critics to accuse Booker of trying to cash in on the marathon address.

More recently, Booker declined to endorse Zohran Mamdani for New York City mayor and criticized advocates of the "defund the police" movement, calling them "wrong."