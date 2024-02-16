Who Is Alexender Soros? Billionaire George Soros' Son's Valentine's Day Photo with Huma Abedin Sparks Dating Rumors

Former aide to Hilary Clinton, Huma Abedin, has been spotted cozying up to Alexander Soros, son of billionaire George Soros, in a recent Valentine's Day post on social media. The photo, originally shared by Soros on Instagram, shows the pair enjoying a romantic moment in a Parisian restaurant.

Huma Abedin, 47, and Soros, 38, have raised eyebrows with their significant age difference, as Abedin is nearly a decade older than her new partner.

Alexander Soros, born on September 10, 1985, in New York City, is known as an heir to his father George Soros's vast fortune and plays a pivotal role in the influential nonprofit organization Open Society Foundations.

He graduated from New York University in 2009 and later obtained his PhD in history from the University of California, Berkeley, in 2018. He has been recognized as a 'Young Global Leader' by the World Economic Forum.

Soros previously served as the deputy chair of Open Society Foundations before assuming the role of chairman in December 2022. Additionally, he oversees his father's 'super PAC,' which channels funds to political parties in the United States.

In a statement to the Wall Street Journal, Soros talked about his inclination toward political involvement, stating that he is "more political" than his father, whose views on politics and democracy have been widely debated. He stressed on his commitment toward funding left-leaning US political candidates and voiced concerns about Donald Trump's potential 2024 presidential campaign.

Apart from his political engagements, Soros holds positions on various boards, including Bend the Arc Jewish Action, Bard College, the Center for Jewish History, Central European University, the European Council on Foreign Relations, and the International Crisis Group.

He is also an author, with his work appearing in prominent publications such as the New York Times, the Guardian, Reuters, and Politico.

As the second youngest among his five siblings, Soros is uniquely involved in managing investments for Soros Fund Management, which oversees a substantial $25 billion for charitable purposes and family interests, according to the Wall Street Journal.