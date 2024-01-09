Report Says Tesla and SpaceX Executives Concerned Over Alleged Drug Use by Musk, World's Richest Man Refutes Claim

In a recent report by The Wall Street Journal, concerns have emerged among executives and board members at Tesla and SpaceX regarding the alleged drug use of Elon Musk, the world's richest person. The report suggests that Musk has been consuming LSD, cocaine, ecstasy, and psychedelic mushrooms, raising worries about the potential impact on his health and the well-being of his businesses.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the executives and board members have developed persistent concerns about Musk's behavior, speculating that drug use might be a contributing factor. Musk's reported use of various substances, often at private parties, has prompted unease among those close to the Tesla and SpaceX CEO.

Attorney Alex Spiro, representing Musk, refuted the claims, stating that Musk is "regularly and randomly drug tested at SpaceX and has never failed a test." Spiro dismissed what he referred to as "false facts" in The Wall Street Journal's report but did not provide specific details.

The report indicates that Musk's alleged drug use is ongoing, with sources stating that he is now consuming ketamine. Musk, in response to the accusations, mentioned in a post that he has a prescription for ketamine use as an "antidepressant," asserting the legality and legitimacy of his drug consumption.

Notably, this is not the first time Musk's drug-related activities have come under scrutiny. In 2018, Musk smoked marijuana during an episode of comedian Joe Rogan's podcast, leading to concerns from NASA, which holds multiple contracts with SpaceX. Musk clarified that, at NASA's request, he underwent three years of random drug testing, with no trace of drugs or alcohol detected.

The report also highlights previous instances where Musk's tweets, possibly influenced by his alleged drug use, had serious consequences for Tesla. In 2018, a tweet about taking Tesla private triggered an SEC investigation, resulting in a $40 million fine and Musk's resignation as Tesla chairman.

Despite Musk's attempts to address the allegations, concerns persist among board members and executives, with some seeking assistance from Musk's brother, Kimbal Musk, to address Musk's behavior without explicitly mentioning drugs. The situation underscores the challenges faced by companies tied to high-profile individuals and the delicate balance between personal behavior and corporate responsibilities.