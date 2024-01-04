Who is Alan Dershowitz? Former Harvard Lawyer's Name Appears on Epstein's Client List; Offered Massages, Sexual Intercourse With Minor Multiple Times During Visits

Prominent defense lawyer and former professor at Harvard Law School, Alan Dershowitz, has been mentioned in documents related to Jeffery Epstein, allegedly recognized as one of his clients. Numerous pages of documents from a lawsuit linked to Jeffrey Epstein were released to the public on Wednesday evening. The roster includes notable figures such as Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, and Michael Jackson.

What is Dershowitz Accused Of?

Forbes reported that according to the document, Epstein compelled Doe#3 to engage in sexual relations with Dershowitz.

"One such powerful individual that Epstein forced then-minor Jane Doe #3 to have sexual relations with was former Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz, a close friend of Epstein's and well-known criminal defense attorney," the document stated.

"Epstein required Jane Doe #3 to have sexual relations with Dershowitz on numerous occasions while she was a minor, not only in Florida but also on private planes, in New York, New Mexico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands." (Attachment 9) The outlet disclosed various other documents mentioning the former professor.

"Dershowitz came "pretty often" to Epstein's Florida mansion and got massages while he was there" (Attachment 18, sworn testimony from Epstein's housekeeper Juan Alessi)

"Dershowitz was present alone at the home of Epstein, without his family, in the presence of young girls" (Attachment 18, sworn testimony from Epstein's housekeeper Alfredo Rodriguez)

"As the defamation action moved forward, Dershowitz subpoenaed Ms. Giuffre to a deposition...During the deposition, Ms. Giuffre specifically stated that "I decide not to waive my [attorney-client] privilege at this time." Ms. Giuffre also denied that Cassell and Edwards had ever pressured her into identifying someone as being involved in her sexual abuse. (Attachment 18, Giuffre's response to Dershowitz's allegations against her and her lawyers)

Dershowitz Went Live on You Tube Ahead of Documents' Release

Rolling Stones reported that Dershowitz used his YouTube and Rumble channels on Wednesday, anticipating the unveiling of court documents linking additional individuals to Epstein. He named this live broadcast "The Epstein List and Guilt by Association."

Dershowitz's connection with Epstein is widely recognized, and he reaffirmed in this online monologue that he had a personal acquaintance with Epstein even before representing him. He stated, "Of course I'm on the list. I was his lawyer. I flew on his plane with other lawyers several times for legal meetings in Florida and other proceedings."

Additionally, he emphasized that he, along with his wife and daughter, had visited Epstein's private island in the Caribbean shortly after Epstein had acquired it. However, he asserted that he observed nothing that raised suspicions about his acquaintance engaging in criminal activities.