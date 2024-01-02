Jill Biden Prompts 'Forgetful' President Joe Biden on His Favorite Food in Recent Interview

U.S. President Joe Biden's love for ice cream is well known across the globe. Nevertheless, in a recent interview, First Lady Jill Biden had to gently remind him about his favorite treat, the clip of which has gone viral on social media.

Biden Forgets About 'Chocolate Chip Ice Cream'

The widely circulated video was a segment from an interview featured on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve,' hosted by Ryan Seacrest on ABC. As part of the holiday special on Sunday, the 'American Idol' host posed questions to the President and First Lady.

Seacrest inquired about the holiday cuisine President Biden had been savoring during his travels, which took him initially to Camp David and later to St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands over the past week.

"I've been eating everything that's put in front of me!" Biden replied. "I've eaten pasta, which I love. Eaten a lot of chicken, chicken parmesan, I've been eating all Italian foods basically —"

"And ice cream," Jill Biden reminded the President.

"And ice cream," the president repeated, then added, "Chocolate chip ice cream."

"My hope is that everybody has a healthy, happy and safe new year," Biden went to add during the interview. "But beyond that I hope they understand that we're in a better position than any country in the world to lead the world."

Social Media Reacts

It is not for the first time that concerns are being raised over the forgetfulness of Biden on the social media. The recent clip also generated a lot of flak from the social media users.

"Listen people who thinks Joe Biden needs to see a doctor something is definitely wrong with his motor skills as well as his speech and he's forgotten a lot since becoming president Jill Biden is doing all the talking for him, he doesn't remember chocolate ice cream," wrote a user on X.

"Wait a minute. I remember some Specialist in Dementia coming onto one of the MSM shows or writing an Op-Ed about how Ice Cream helps people with Dementia to help them stay cognitive. Dr. Jill Blurts Out Joe Biden Has Been Eating a Lot of Ice Cream While on Vacation in Awkward New Year's Eve Interview (VIDEO)," read another tweet.

"Does the Democratic Party really think she is the savior of Joe Biden? She is dumber than a plank of wood and he is so damn sick. Now all he wants is ice cream and walk around naked in the White House," read another post.