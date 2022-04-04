Who is Abigail Disney? Heiress Attacks Right Wing, Bats for Disney's Queer and LGBTQ Mission

Disney heiress Abigail Disney is backing the company's move to add more LGBTQ characters in the upcoming children's productions. Abigail also claimed that most Americans oppose Florida's newly-passed 'Don't Say Gay Bill'. The company has been embroiled in controversy since it opposed the bill last week and announced that 50 % of characters in the upcoming children's production will be from the LGBTQ community.

'Culture War Nonsense'

Abigail blasted the supporters of the Gay bill on Twitter and stated that Florida's Parental Rights in Education bill, recently codified into law, is 'culture war nonsense.'

She suggested that opposing such people can stop politicians like Donald Trump from getting power.

Abigail, the granddaughter of Roy O. Disney who co-founded the Disney Company with his brother Walt, maintained that the majority of American oppose the law despite a Morning Consult/Politico survey which stated that nearly 51% of the Americans supported Florida's controversial law.

Abigail, who obtained a degree, master's, and doctorate from Yale, Stanford University, and Columbia University respectively, is currently a documentary filmmaker and has no connection with the family business.

Disney has also become the face of a group called 'Patriotic Millionaires,' which consists of a number of ultra-wealthy members who advocate for higher taxes on the rich.

Her response to the bill came after conservative activist Christopher Rufo started a 'moral war' against Disney on Twitter and he also vowed to turn half of the company's customers against them.

Rufo had earlier obtained footage and revealed that Disney executives and producers were discussing plans for more LGBTQ characters in children's productions.

Companies Are Victims of Fringe Right-Wing Activism

Abigail has termed the opposition to Disney's plans as radical ideologues.

"Like all radical ideologies, the right-wing has finally run amok and is coming to devour the hand that feeds it. Business," She tweeted.

"For my part I am delighted. It is the business world that has been, either by act or omission, feeding the opportunist right-wing to distract us with culture war nonsense while they rifle through the till and empty everyone's pockets," she added.

Abigail went on to say that the 'anti-woke' right-wing nonsense is unsupported by a large majority of Americans and in fact, most Americans are "offended by it and wish it would just go away".

She suggested that companies are the victims of fringe right-wing activism that had been fueled by 'deep pockets' and powerful lobbying.

Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law bans teaching kids chapters related to sexuality, sexual orientation, and gender identity in a manner that is not age-appropriate. However, the company has opposed the law and supported LGBTQ groups.

A campaign titled 'Reimagine Tomorrow' has also been launched by the company to represent more minority groups.

The campaign's promotional material has maintained that 50% of regular and recurring characters across Disney General Entertainment scripted content will come from underrepresented groups by 2022.