Who is Karey Burke? Disney President Advocates for More LGBTQIA Characters in Kids Entertainment

Disney President Karey Burke has advocated for more inclusive characters in productions representing LGBTQIA or from racial minorities. She maintained that as a leader of the company and mother of two queer children, its her job to promise that at least half of the characters in its productions will be LGBTQIA or from racial minorities by the end of 2022.

Burke, general entertainment president, vowed for underrepresented groups during a company-wide Zoom a day back. She choked up during the video call as she said that the issue is also relevant to her home.

'I'm here as the mother of two queer children, actually, one transgender child and one pansexual child, and also as a leader,' she said.

'Don't Say Gay' Law

It came as protests and counter-protests emerged in Florida as Governor Ronald DeSantis signed the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill into law.

The law bans teaching kids chapters related to sexuality, sexual orientation, and gender identity and in a manner that is not age-appropriate.

Disney to Increase Number of Gay Characters

Last week, employees of the Disney company walked out of the firm, protesting against the slow response to the Florida law.

Meanwhile, parents have also accused the company of pandering to liberal politics over the law. Disney has also announced that it will increase the number of gay characters in its films.

Dreamers and Friends in the place of Ladies and Gentleman

Burke has said that she has received many emails and open messages from her friends and people from the official circle over the matter. Now she believes that she has the responsibility to speak about the issue because of her kids.

Now the company has also revealed that they have started addressing visitors to the theme park as 'dreamers and friends' rather using terms such as ladies and gentleman or boys and girls.

Reimagine Tomorrow Campaign

A campaign titled 'Reimagine Tomorrow' has been launched by the company to represent more minority groups.

The campaign's promotional material has maintained that 50% of regular and recurring characters across Disney General Entertainment scripted content will come from underrepresented groups by 2022.

Last Friday, Disney CEO Bob Chapek promised to work to overturn the law and apologized to the LGBTQIA community for not being 'a stronger ally in the fight for equal rights.'

Disney to Reinstate Kissing Scene

The company has informed that it would reinstate a kissing scene between two women in an upcoming movie Lightyear. Disney said their sensitivity to nonbinary people is nothing new they are working on eliminating gendered pronouns in their theme parks, according to Daily Mail.