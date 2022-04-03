Boycott Disney: Families' Outrage Rises as Disney Indoctrinates Children With LGBTQ Characters, Queer Content

Families are becoming furious over Disney's plan to add more LGBTQ characters in children's productions. However, Disney is facing severe backlash as parents say it is indoctrinating their children. Disney has announced that it will have 50 percent of LGBTQ characters by end of 2022.

Families have also said that the company has surrendered to the woke mob. Disney President Karey Burke, earlier this week, had advocated for more inclusive characters in productions representing LGBTQIA or from racial minorities. She maintained that as a leader of the company and mother of two queer children, it's her job to promise that at least half of the characters in its productions will be LGBTQIA or from racial minorities by the end of 2022.

Recently, Disney CEO Bob Chapek apologized to the LGBTQIA community for not opposing Flordia's Don't Say Gay Bill and he promised to work to overturn the bill.

Disney employees had also opposed the company's stand over the bill and they had earlier staged a walk-out in protest of the company's response.

Trent Talbot, the Texas father of two, said that Disney is caving in to the woke culture and maintained that the company has surrendered to the woke mob and is using its platform to indoctrinate the children of America into becoming the woke activists of tomorrow.

'Kids need entertainment that is a refuge from this crazy culture, where they can be entertained with just great stories and fun characters. And parents should have confidence that their children are seeing and hearing stories that are good and true,' the Texas father added.

Talbot also informed that his company BRAVE Books is on the way to providing children with other options and stressed more alternative entertainment options.

Meanwhile, some families have called Disney's move hypocritical and they have maintained that the company is pandering to liberal politics.

Patti Garibay, an Ohio mother and executive director, and founder of American Heritage Girls told Fox News, "Walt Disney most often cited his most important lesson as that of goodwill always triumphs over evil. Today's Disney promotes a full spectrum of lifestyles that rarely align with the Biblical values of good and evil, which God calls us to."

She maintained company's founder would be shocked by what the company has turned into. "Walt would turn over in his grave" to see what his beloved company has become."

Many conservative families in the US have expressed their anger against the company, pointing out the same-sex kiss scene in the new Lightyear movie.