Who is Latoya Raveneau? Disney Exec Explains How Company Lets Her Promote Gay Agenda and Queerness in Kids Programming

Disney is set to add more 'queerness' to child programming by the end of this year. A leaked video from an all-hands meeting about the Florida parental rights, where an executive producer informed that her team has implemented a not-at-all-secret gay agenda and it is constantly including more queerness in child programs.

Latoya Raveneau, the executive producer at Walt Disney animation, told during the meeting that the company's leadership has been welcoming to her "not-at-all-secret" gay agenda. She recalled how she "didn't have to be afraid to like, let's have these two characters kiss in the background. I was just, wherever I could, just basically adding queerness. If you see anything queer in the show, no one would stop me, and no one was trying to stop me."

Journalist Christopher F. Rufo obtained the video and posted it on social media.

In another leaked video, Disney Diversity and Inclusion Manager Vivian Ware informed that the company has removed the use of ladies and gentlemen or boy and girls to address the visitors. "We no longer say 'Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls.' We've trained, we provided training for all of our cast members in relation to that. So now they know it's 'Hello everyone or Hello friends'," said Vivian Ware.

What is Florida's 'Don't Say Gay Bill'?

Florida's Parental Rights in Education bill, which recently turned into a law, says schools can't teach curriculum on sexual orientation and gender identity to very young children from kindergarten to third grade. It does not ban the word "gay" from classrooms, even in casual discussions on either topic. Leftist groups and biased media outlets have mischaracterized the measure, calling it the "Don't Say Gay" bill, according to CBN News. The bill was signed into law by Gov. DeSantis on Monday.

How Did Disney Respond to 'Don't Say Gay' Bill?

A spokesperson for Disney said in a statement that Florida's HB 1557, also known as the 'Don't Say Gay' bill, should never have passed and should never have been signed into law.

"Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that. We are dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country," the statement read.

Disney Finds a Different Way to Oppose Law

Disney has chosen a different way to oppose the Florida law as it has announced to include a same-sex kiss in the upcoming film Lightyear, which is scheduled to debut on June 17. The kissing scene will be between the two female characters who are in a relationship. The move is inspired by the demands of the gay community to oppose the newly-introduced law.

What Do Parents Say about Disney's Agenda?

The leaked videos have also shown that parents are realizing that Disney's leadership for a couple of years had been dedicated to promoting the LGBTQ+ agenda. They have also accused the company of pandering to liberal politics over the law.